Video: Man discovers he’s unattached to hang-glider during flight, hangs on for dear life

If you have vertigo, this isn’t a video you should watch. A US national had had a terrifying two-minute-long flight in Switzerland after discovering he had not been attached to a hang-glider. In this gripping video from a camera that’s mounted on the hang-glider, you see Chris Gurksy seem to fall off within seconds of taking off. He hangs on even as the pilot desperately tries to get the glider back to the ground.

The pilot finally comes close enough to the ground before Gurksy falls off, suffering a relatively minor broken wrist and bicep injury. The mental scars may last a lot longer though.

Watch the video here:

Scary right?