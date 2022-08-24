US man breaks his own world record of most helicopter spins while skysurfing. Video may make you dizzy

The thought of jumping out of an airplane even with a parachute may be terrifying for most people. Can you imagine a person skydiving with a surfboard? Well, there’s an extreme sport known as skysurfing, in which a skydiver wears a custom skysurfing board attached to the feet and performs aerobatics during the free-fall like a surfer.
A man from USA has set a Guinness World Record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing on July 4, 2022. KĒBĒ Keith Edward Snyder broke his own record with 175 helicopter spins while skysurfing in Orange in Virginia. Keith broke his previous attempt by 15 spins.
The Guinness World Records shared a video of Snyder’s record-breaking attempt on their official Instagram page on Wednesday. The video shows Snyder doing the helicopter spins with such rapid speed that you may end up feeling dizzy.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Since being posted, the video has received more than 2.07 lakh views. Netizens were astonished by the video as one user commented he felt “drowsy by just seeing it”.
“Spun so fast that he started going back up!” commented an Instagram user. “How do I convince my mom to buy me this new Beyblade???,” joked another. A third posted, “Now THIS is a record worth mentioning! No silly stuff here.” “This is called World Record. I feel drowsy by just seeing it!” said yet another.
Subscriber Only Stories
Snyder had set his previous record for the most helicopter spins while skysurfing on November 1, 2021, against the striking backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.
Top News
Latest News
Bengaluru: Forced to pay 50% commissions for projects, say corporation contractors
China’s fragile economy is being hammered by driest riverbeds since 1865
Dogs get teary-eyed when reunited with owner, says study
Mumbai: Case registered against firm, its 4 partners over ‘illegal’ contract to operate jumbo centres
Korea shatters its own record for world’s lowest fertility rate
Dengue, swine flu claim 4 deaths in Mumbai this year, malaria cases too on the rise
Sonu Sood comes to aid of schoolboy from Jharkhand whose video had gone viral
Ludhiana: Income tax raids on premises linked to pharma company Gurmail Brothers
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Delhi: Man arrested for murder of real estate agent in Jamia Nagar
Twenty-five years since Paris death, Princess Diana still captivates
Players body flags talent drain from international game to T20 leagues
Bombay HC allows Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law to travel to Hong Kong
Can eating more processed food, despite exercise, increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases?
Liger box office prediction: Vijay Deverakonda film has ‘brazen mass appeal’, but will audience head to theaters?