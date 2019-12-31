Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019

US magazine mixes-up Padma Lakshmi with Priyanka Chopra, her epic reply wins the internet

Calling out for the error, she shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram and Twitter handle, writing, "Thank you to the illustrious "@nydailynews" for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but... #desilife #JustIndianThings."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 1:19:07 pm
padma lakshmi, new yorker magazine, priyanka chopra, new yorker padma lakshmi priyanka chopra mix-up, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Padma Lakshmi’s sassy reply to the magazine is winning hearts online.

The New Yorker magazine has a long tradition of “celebrity cartoon takeover,” in which a famous figure chooses a favorite cartoon that’s been published in the publication over the years. And recently, Indian-American celebrity Padma Lakshmi was chosen for the honour. While sharing the news on its Instagram account, the magazine tagged Priyanka Chopra instead! Reacting to the gaffe, the Top Chef had the best reply and it’s winning a big thumbs up online.

Calling out for the error, she shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram and Twitter handles, writing, “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but… #desilife #JustIndianThings.”

Although the original post was later deleted from the official handle, the screeenshot shared by the 49-year-old televsion personality went viral, which left many, including actors Natalie Portman and Michelle Lee, shocked.

Many on Twitter too were not impressed by the blunder and trolled the magazine with sarcastic GIFs and memes, and slammed the magazine asking how does all brown people look the same to you.

The New Yorker hasn’t issued an apology or clarification about the gaffe yet.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 31: Latest News

Advertisement