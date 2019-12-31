US magazine mixes-up Padma Lakshmi with Priyanka Chopra, her epic reply wins the internet

Padma Lakshmi’s sassy reply to the magazine is winning hearts online. Padma Lakshmi’s sassy reply to the magazine is winning hearts online.

The New Yorker magazine has a long tradition of “celebrity cartoon takeover,” in which a famous figure chooses a favorite cartoon that’s been published in the publication over the years. And recently, Indian-American celebrity Padma Lakshmi was chosen for the honour. While sharing the news on its Instagram account, the magazine tagged Priyanka Chopra instead! Reacting to the gaffe, the Top Chef had the best reply and it’s winning a big thumbs up online.

Calling out for the error, she shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram and Twitter handles, writing, “Thank you to the illustrious “@nydailynews” for the shoutout. I know to some we all look alike, but… #desilife #JustIndianThings.”

Although the original post was later deleted from the official handle, the screeenshot shared by the 49-year-old televsion personality went viral, which left many, including actors Natalie Portman and Michelle Lee, shocked.

Many on Twitter too were not impressed by the blunder and trolled the magazine with sarcastic GIFs and memes, and slammed the magazine asking how does all brown people look the same to you.

Epic fail. No more words. #diversitymatters — Dr. Anita M. Cal (@AnitaMCal) December 29, 2019

In their defense, you are one of 3 internationally famous Indian women. How the hell are they to keep track? There’s you, and Priyanka, AND Mindy! I mean come on! 😂😂😂 — Lyle Brandon (@lylebrand) December 29, 2019

Yet never will they forget the é in Timothée Chalamet — K Devan (@k_devan_writes) December 29, 2019

This is inexcusable, unprofessional, and just plain sloppy. At best. Silver lining: there are plenty of much less lovely people they could’ve mixed you up with. — Jason Catman (@catman_jason) December 29, 2019

At least they didn’t tag the photo as “Kal Penn.” Silver lining…? — Neena Needel (@neenaneedel) December 29, 2019

The New Yorker hasn’t issued an apology or clarification about the gaffe yet.

