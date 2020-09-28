scorecardresearch
Monday, September 28, 2020
US judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s TikTok ban. Here is how netizens reacted

The ban was halted after a 90-minute hearing, hours before it was to be implemented. However, no reason for the decision was released.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 28, 2020 3:03:41 pm
donald trump, tiktok, tiktok ban, donald trump tiktok ban trending, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe existing US-based users will be able to continue using the app, however, they would neither be able to re-download the app if deleted nor be offered a software update. (Source: Pixabay)

Amid repeated remarks by President Donald Trump that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was a threat to national security, a judge in Washington has temporarily blocked an order of the US administration that would have banned the popular video-sharing app from US smartphone app stores around midnight. Following the temporary suspension, many took to social media to voice their opinion.

The ban was halted after a 90-minute hearing, hours before it was to be implemented. However, no reason for the decision was released, the news website stated. “We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” the app stated.

The move to ban the app in the US comes months after India banned several Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG, as they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Here is how netizens reacted:

