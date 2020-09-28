US judge temporarily blocks Trump administration’s TikTok ban. Here is how netizens reacted

The existing US-based users will be able to continue using the app, however, they would neither be able to re-download the app if deleted nor be offered a software update. (Source: Pixabay)

Amid repeated remarks by President Donald Trump that TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was a threat to national security, a judge in Washington has temporarily blocked an order of the US administration that would have banned the popular video-sharing app from US smartphone app stores around midnight. Following the temporary suspension, many took to social media to voice their opinion.

The ban was halted after a 90-minute hearing, hours before it was to be implemented. However, no reason for the decision was released, the news website stated. “We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban,” the app stated.

The move to ban the app in the US comes months after India banned several Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG, as they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

TikTok’s statement regarding the US Judge’s verdict regarding app ban #TikTok pic.twitter.com/yvF6Mf2rd5 — Daniels (@ebypauldaniel) September 28, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted:

US judge has suspended Trump Administration’s ban on downloading #TikTok pic.twitter.com/A9cNkO9Fjf — Zora Suleman (@ZoraSuleman) September 28, 2020

I’m happy that Donald Trump is gonna ban @tiktok_us as it mocks disabilities I hope one day the uk does the same as the UK’s society is backwards with how it treats disabled people but there is hope that disabled people are making the UK’s television industry great again — Dan Tromp (@Dantromp_) September 28, 2020

Y’all quick to ban TikTok but won’t do the same for gun violence? 🤔 — 𝓀 (@kvmxciv) September 28, 2020

Judge Temporarily Blocks US Ban on New TikTok Downloads. I Hate Everything. — Daniel’s Mac News (@mac_daniel_) September 28, 2020

A judge temporarily blocks Trump order banning TikTok app store downloads in the US. Democracy in action. pic.twitter.com/0YB6KWs7w2 — Mohamad محمد (@monajem) September 28, 2020

Is #TikTok deleted in the US or what? — Minus (@DJMinus) September 28, 2020

last year around this time tiktok was the new app that took most of my time and now it’s among us 🙄🙄 — tasfiah’s little society IN生 (@sanmatchaz) September 28, 2020

