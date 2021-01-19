Ahead of Biden-Harris swearing in, #InaugurationDay trends on Twitter

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual celebrations will be dialled down and the entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

US inauguration day is right around the corner. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths at the West Front of the US capitol on January 20.

As Biden prepares to swear in as the 46th president of the United States after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power, ecstatic netizens got #InaugurationDay and #InaugurationDay 2021 to trend on Twitter.

Time to parrrtayyy!!!! Beside the fact it starts at 4am Australian time I’m excited. #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/DN0T6ykqGu — Amy Sinclair (@_amysinclair_) January 18, 2021

Trash will be picked up Wednesday at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Please dispose of properly. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/UMkygvqftP — Mark Pinter (@markiepinter) January 18, 2021

Me on #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021 A new day is coming!! “Can’t you, feel a brand new day?!” pic.twitter.com/Nvs90SjXBO — Manny Jones (@MannyJones87) January 18, 2021

I will admit 2021 isn’t off to the start I hoped for. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Let’s celebrate #InaugurationDay as a click reset—the days ahead will be better. We have to scrub ourselves if the orange stain to start over. Better days ahead. My champagne is chilling. Cheers, friends. pic.twitter.com/gDmPENeeMV — UnplannedAdventures (@JustLaughItsOk) January 17, 2021

i am so nervous for inauguration day pic.twitter.com/62rNXcqY5Y — jules rylan ✡︎ (@radiantbutch) January 19, 2021

I’m having spine surgery on inauguration day, and if I wake up and things are a mess I’m asking them to put me right back under. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) January 19, 2021

When Kamala comes out on Inauguration Day with “Buss It” playing in the background and the beat drops just as she’s officially sworn in as VP 😍😍 — Fiona Applebum says block Shaun King! (@WrittenByHanna) January 18, 2021

My girlfriends and I are wearing pearls on Joe and Kamala’s Inauguration Day. For those of you who can, we’d be happy if you joined us. — Trish is back for good. (@sweeterthanhon) January 19, 2021

The inauguration ceremony comes amid “extraordinary” levels of security concerns raised after thousands of Pro-Trump protestors attacked the US Capitol building on January 6.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual celebrations will be dialled down and the entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

To honour the nearly 400,000 Americans killed due to the pandemic as well as represent those who cannot attend the ceremony in person, the inauguration committee installed around 200,000 small US, state and territorial flags on the National Mall.

We’re installing almost 200,000 state and territory flags that will cover the entire National Mall for #InaugurationDay! Become a symbolic sponsor of these flags and donate to our partner charities. pic.twitter.com/DK78iZX1qO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 18, 2021

*Sneak Peek!* Check out our art installation of nearly 200,000 state and territory flags accompanied by 56 pillars of light 🤩 We can’t wait for this to be showcased on #InaugurationDay! pic.twitter.com/CzohtSJSmA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 19, 2021

The flag installation, ‘Field of flags’, was also accompanied by ‘56 pillars of light’, which represented the 50 states and U.S. territories. The pillars were lit up on January 18, for 46 seconds — marking the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.

The celebrations will be concluded with a 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks. The program will also feature artists like John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.