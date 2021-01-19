scorecardresearch
Ahead of Biden-Harris swearing in, #InaugurationDay trends on Twitter

As Biden prepares to swear in as the 46th president of the United States after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power, netizens took to social media expressing their views on it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 12:36:44 pm
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual celebrations will be dialled down and the entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

US inauguration day is right around the corner. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths at the West Front of the US capitol on January 20.

As Biden prepares to swear in as the 46th president of the United States after a chaotic election and a tumultuous transition of power, ecstatic netizens got #InaugurationDay and #InaugurationDay 2021 to trend on Twitter.

The inauguration ceremony comes amid “extraordinary” levels of security concerns raised after thousands of Pro-Trump protestors attacked the US Capitol building on January 6.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual celebrations will be dialled down and the entire ceremony will be live-streamed.

To honour the nearly 400,000 Americans killed due to the pandemic as well as represent those who cannot attend the ceremony in person, the inauguration committee installed around 200,000 small US, state and territorial flags on the National Mall.

The flag installation, ‘Field of flags’, was also accompanied by ‘56 pillars of light’, which represented the 50 states and U.S. territories. The pillars were lit up on January 18, for 46 seconds — marking the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden.

The celebrations will be concluded with a 90-minute prime time programme, “Celebrating America,” hosted by Tom Hanks. The program will also feature artists like John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

