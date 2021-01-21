scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Bernie Sanders’ mittens to Lady Gaga’s outfit: best memes from Inauguration Day

As the inauguration ceremony unfolded, many took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes of all that happened. However, it was US Senator Bernie Sanders' outfit that grabbed all the attention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 1:53:37 pm
US inauguration, US inauguration tweets, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris. Michelle Obama, donald Trump, trending, twitter, memes, best memes us, indian express, indian express newsTwitter abuzz with memes as the events of the Inauguration Day unfolded.

As Americans celebrated the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President of the United States, respectively, many kept tabs on some of the meme-worthy moments at the inauguration ceremony.

From US Senator Bernie Sanders cosied up in a chair, Michelle Obama’s statement belt, Donald Trump’s note to Biden and Lady Gaga’s outfit, Twitter was abuzz  about the Inauguration Day.

However, many also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes of all the candid moments from the ceremony. Here are some of the best memes from Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the US.

