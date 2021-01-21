Bernie Sanders’ mittens to Lady Gaga’s outfit: best memes from Inauguration Day

Twitter abuzz with memes as the events of the Inauguration Day unfolded.

As Americans celebrated the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice-President of the United States, respectively, many kept tabs on some of the meme-worthy moments at the inauguration ceremony.

From US Senator Bernie Sanders cosied up in a chair, Michelle Obama’s statement belt, Donald Trump’s note to Biden and Lady Gaga’s outfit, Twitter was abuzz about the Inauguration Day.

However, many also took the opportunity to come up with hilarious memes of all the candid moments from the ceremony. Here are some of the best memes from Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the US.

My partner decided to contribute to the Bernie Inauguration Day memes. Kid 2 provided technical assistance. (She’s 10.) pic.twitter.com/EEi9jALKu6 — Anoosh #BLM 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇦🇲🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@AnooshInTheSun) January 21, 2021

“I am once again asking for a space heater.” https://t.co/2PmfOWFGYE — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) January 20, 2021

My favorite Inauguration Day Bernie Sanders meme! pic.twitter.com/9ZjWxfdlfO — Benjamin D (@IBringtheFlavor) January 21, 2021

My favorite Bernie memes so far from inauguration day, will keep on adding more 👀 #InaugurationDay

also he’s trending no 1 💚❤ pic.twitter.com/Xg9M1xdcN0 — Zee. (@aaryazee) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

everyone is talking about Michelle Obama but turns out my fashion icon is Janet Yellen pic.twitter.com/10snrjcDpS — Adrienne Porter Felt (@__apf__) January 20, 2021

More Bernie memes because why not? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VMVcIF4vv2 — Natasha 𓇼 (@ndelriego) January 21, 2021

how it started how its going#Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/C12n9cnC7A — The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) January 20, 2021

Let the Hunger Games… BEGIN pic.twitter.com/Li43OjMEIq — Chris (@dawgs2021champs) January 20, 2021