US hospital crowns all newborns born on same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child on Monday, and the baby’s birth was welcomed by people across the world. Even as people attempted to guess what the name of the little prince would be, a hospital in San Fancisco celebrated the birth of all infants born in the institution on that day.

Staff at California Pacific Medical Center’s (CPMC) Van Ness Campus hospital celebrated the royal baby’s arrival on May 6 by crowning all babies born there on that day with a tiny gold crown. Yes, the “coronation took place throughout the day as the new babies eased into their first day,” the hospital wrote in a press release, sharing photos of the new parents with their new ‘princes’ and ‘princesses’.

The crowns were made by a nurse, identified as June Shiraki, who made the hand-crocheted crowns for all eight girls and boy born on May 6.

The sweet gesture by the hospital melted hearts online and even the UK Consulate in San Francisco was impressed.

We tip our 🎩 to @SutterHealth’s California Pacific Medical Center for this lovely idea! 🇬🇧🇺🇸🍼 #specialrelationship https://t.co/VAuqeOqT21 — UK Consulate in SF (@UKin_SF) May 7, 2019

The hospital also decided not to reserve the royal treatment for infants born on May 6. According to the hospital’s website, the CPMC nurse has been crocheting beanies for newborns for seven years.

Britain’s yet to be named royal baby arrived on Monday at 5:26 a.m and Prince Harry described the feeling of becoming a new father as being “over the moon.” “This little thing is absolutely to die for,” Prince Harry told reporters.