US high school graduate makes $808,000 a year from 3D-printing side hustle

Mike Satterlee, a 19-year-old high school graduate in the United States, is going viral with his 3D-printed can coolers. Three months after graduating high school, he did not expect his business to boom.
What began as a basement 3D-printing side hustle turned into an $808,000-a-year business after a simple Instagram video went viral. The low-budget clip, featuring him chugging a Dr. Pepper and mechanically “reloading” a fresh can into his hard-shell insulated coozie, garnered over 50 million views and transformed his venture overnight.
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Satterlee started his first business when he was 13, selling a sand-repellent lotion. Little did he know that this was just the beginning. Consequently, he started selling 3D-printed products like shoe accessories and car cup holders.
He said his current 3D-printing factory, where he manufactures can coolers, uses more than 160 machines. Despite working 80 to 85 hours a week, Satterlee told CNBC, “Every day I wake up, I am excited to go to work. I mean honestly I don’t even see it as work; I love what I am doing.” Satterlee gets an estimated 400 to 700 orders daily.
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Costing and Revenue
Satterlee said Cruise Cup generated around $601,000 in revenue until September this year. In 2025, his venture made $800,000. According to CNBC Make It, the bulk of the revenue came from the company’s website and TikTok Shop, with a smaller portion coming from Amazon sales.
When Satterlee posted a video demonstrating CruiseCup’s newest product—a dual-can insulated holder with top- and bottom-loading access—the ‘tactical reloader’ went viral. The entrepreneur waited for initial sales to fund additional 3D printers, helping the company reach a record monthly revenue of $100,000, which surpassed his past business efforts by roughly 60 per cent.
Despite the company’s rapid growth, Satterlee takes home between $500 and $1,500 a month because he lives with his parents and does not pay rent. Most of the revenue is reinvested into purchasing additional 3D printers, running social media advertisements and developing new products.