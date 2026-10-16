US high school graduate makes $808,000 a year from 3D-printing side hustle

Mike Satterlee, a 19-year-old high school graduate in the United States, is going viral with his 3D-printed can coolers. Three months after graduating high school, he did not expect his business to boom.

What began as a basement 3D-printing side hustle turned into an $808,000-a-year business after a simple Instagram video went viral. The low-budget clip, featuring him chugging a Dr. Pepper and mechanically “reloading” a fresh can into his hard-shell insulated coozie, garnered over 50 million views and transformed his venture overnight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Satterlee (@cruisecupmike)

Satterlee started his first business when he was 13, selling a sand-repellent lotion. Little did he know that this was just the beginning. Consequently, he started selling 3D-printed products like shoe accessories and car cup holders.

He said his current 3D-printing factory, where he manufactures can coolers, uses more than 160 machines. Despite working 80 to 85 hours a week, Satterlee told CNBC, “Every day I wake up, I am excited to go to work. I mean honestly I don’t even see it as work; I love what I am doing.” Satterlee gets an estimated 400 to 700 orders daily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNBC (@cnbc)

Costing and Revenue