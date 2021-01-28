scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Watch: US gymnast’s ‘black excellence’ routine wins praise online

“I wanted it to be a celebration of everything [Black people] can do, everything we can overcome,” Nia Dennis, 21, said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 28, 2021 8:20:14 pm
Nia Dennis: US gymnast's 'black excellence' routine goes viral, US gymnast's 'black excellence twitter reactions, trending, viral video, indian express, indian express newsDennis's performance was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests.

A US gymnast’s floor routine celebrating Black culture is winning plaudits online after it went viral on social media. Nia Dennis, an athlete at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), stunned onlookers when she performed a routine on songs by artists like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott, among others.

According to a BBC report, Dennis’s performance was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests. “I had to… for the culture,” wrote the 21-year-old while sharing the video on her Instagram page.

“The whole thing, literally everything, is Black culture,” Dennish told the Washington Post publication The Lily. “I wanted it to be a celebration of everything [Black people] can do, everything we can overcome,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Dennis’s tribute to “Black excellence” instantly went viral on social media, with the video tweeted by UCLA Gymnastics garnering over 10 million views.

