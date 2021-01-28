Watch: US gymnast’s ‘black excellence’ routine wins praise online

A US gymnast’s floor routine celebrating Black culture is winning plaudits online after it went viral on social media. Nia Dennis, an athlete at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), stunned onlookers when she performed a routine on songs by artists like Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Missy Elliott, among others.

According to a BBC report, Dennis’s performance was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests. “I had to… for the culture,” wrote the 21-year-old while sharing the video on her Instagram page.

“The whole thing, literally everything, is Black culture,” Dennish told the Washington Post publication The Lily. “I wanted it to be a celebration of everything [Black people] can do, everything we can overcome,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Dennis’s tribute to “Black excellence” instantly went viral on social media, with the video tweeted by UCLA Gymnastics garnering over 10 million views.

I love everything about this performance but the absolute JOY on @DennisNia face says it all! Awesomeness! — Angela Melvin (@AFMelvin) January 24, 2021

I’ve watched gymnastics for decades. This is one of the most creative, joyful, and well-executed floor routines that I have ever seen! More of this please. 🙌🏽💫🔥 — Lynne Ciani, Esq. (@CianiLynne) January 25, 2021

This young lady is amazing. We can learn so much from from all generations. Having her dad impress stepping into her routine along with her choice of music was innovative and impressive. — Tammy J. Carnrike, CCE (@CarnrikeT) January 26, 2021

So excellent. I love this combo of traditional gymnastics, some truly stellar moves, and pop culture, some of it very specific to black American style. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Wow…this is what was meant when we say we are #StrongerTogether2021 — Mrs Difficult Knows:Biden/Harris are gonna be aces (@DifficultMrs) January 25, 2021

OMG like wow like wow like amazing I confess, I hold my breath every time she runs then flips into the air. 🙏🏿 every single time.

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ relevant and current music/dance moves

That lifts my spirit!!! — JT#RightMatters (@tabora_X) January 26, 2021

She is a brilliant gymnast, and I love the camaraderie with her team too. — Amanda Birrell (@blackheathma) January 25, 2021