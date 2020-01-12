‘You are elastic’: Netizens impressed after gymnast posts video of her viral flex challenge

US resident Jax Kranitz, who is a gymnast, without rolling over to her side or back seemingly rotates her legs in an almost 360 degree to get up from the floor. US resident Jax Kranitz, who is a gymnast, without rolling over to her side or back seemingly rotates her legs in an almost 360 degree to get up from the floor.

After the viral bottle cap challenge and the chair challenge, another challenge has stumped netizens. A US-based gymnast posted the new challenge on her Instagram page and did not take much time to convince her followers that it is not as easy as it looks.

Gymnast Jax Kranitz posted a video on her Instagram page with the caption: “new flex challenge??? Tag a friend that you think can do this.” The video has already garnered over 4 lakh views. The rules for the challenge appear quite simple. Lie face down on the floor with hands behind the back, and attempt to get up without any help.

However, netizens were convinced that they will break their legs after seeing Kranitz perform the challenge. Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Kranitz can be seen laying on the floor face down with hands behind her back. She then goes on to twist her legs and bring them forward and stand up — all in one swift movement. The video ends with Kranitz doing a victory dance.

While many of her followers lauded her for her flexibility, others were convinced that the challenge was not as easy at it sounds. Take a look at some of the reactions to the challenge here:

