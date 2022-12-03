‘How about me?’: US fugitive caught after Facebook comment on most-wanted criminals’ list

In a hilarious turn of events, a fugitive in the US landed himself in trouble with a Facebook comment on a list of most-wanted criminals that did not include his name.

After finding out that he had not made it to the top 10 most-wanted criminals listed by the Rockdale County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia, Christopher Spaulding commented asking, “How about me?”

And the police replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

The next day, the police arrested him and shared a quirky post along with his photograph. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” they wrote, adding a stern warning that not being listed did not mean they were not looking for him.

Spaulding had two warrants for felony violation of probation.

“Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant,” the police wrote.

The surprising exchange between the fugitive and the police triggered laughter online. Many could not believe it and a Facebook user commented, “ommmgggg I’m dead.” Another user wrote, “This is the funniest thing I’ve read in quite a while!” A third user commented, “Is this for real…? Like wait, hold on lemme check something brb.”