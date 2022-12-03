scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

‘How about me?’: US fugitive caught after Facebook comment on most-wanted criminals’ list

After finding out that he had not made it to the top 10 most-wanted criminals listed by the Rockdale County Sherrif's Office in Georgia, Christopher Spaulding commented asking, “How about me?”

fugitive leads to his own arrest, Georgia fugitive, how about me asks fugitive, fb comment leads to arrest, indian expressThe surprising exchange between the fugitive and the police triggered laughter online.

In a hilarious turn of events, a fugitive in the US landed himself in trouble with a Facebook comment on a list of most-wanted criminals that did not include his name.

After finding out that he had not made it to the top 10 most-wanted criminals listed by the Rockdale County Sherriff’s Office in Georgia, Christopher Spaulding commented asking, “How about me?”

And the police replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

ALSO READ |Father uses excavator to prevent son’s arrest. Watch video

The next day, the police arrested him and shared a quirky post along with his photograph. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” they wrote, adding a stern warning that not being listed did not mean they were not looking for him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

Spaulding had two warrants for felony violation of probation.

“Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant,” the police wrote.

The surprising exchange between the fugitive and the police triggered laughter online. Many could not believe it and a Facebook user commented, “ommmgggg I’m dead.” Another user wrote, “This is the funniest thing I’ve read in quite a while!” A third user commented, “Is this for real…? Like wait, hold on lemme check something brb.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 03:17:39 pm
Next Story

ODI series won’t be a cakewalk for us because Bangladesh are a much improved side: Rohit Sharma

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close