Kitten born with two faces in US, viral pictures leave netizens in awe

“My wife went out to look at them and found five normal ones and one with two faces,” pet owner BJ King told the news company. (Source: Biscuitsandgravy/Instagram) “My wife went out to look at them and found five normal ones and one with two faces,” pet owner BJ King told the news company. (Source: Biscuitsandgravy/Instagram)

A family in Oregon were in for a surprise when their cat gave birth to a rare two-faced kitten. Named “Biscuits and Gravy”, the kitten was born along with five others on Wednesday and have awed netizens ever since.

Pictures and videos of the kitten were shared on the Instagram page by Biscuitsandgravy. According to a CNN report, the cat, named Keenly, and her litter are all healthy.

“My wife went out to look at them and found five normal ones and one with two faces,” pet owner BJ King told CNN. “We were pretty shocked. It was so odd-looking, we didn’t even really think much of it until later in the day when we realised this was actually pretty rare.” The kitten has two mouths, two noses and four eyes.

Though the two-faced kitten has one brain stem, he can eat and meow using both of his mouths and at present is doing well, as stated by the family’s veterinarian.

“Follow the progress of Oregon’s own Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Cat (Janus Cat),” read the introduction of the kitten’s Instagram page, where several pictures and videos of the kitten have been shared by the owners.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd