US engineer poisoned for 18 months by co-worker: ‘He doesn’t deserve a second chance’

A chemical engineer from Berkeley, California, has spoken publicly about how she spent years battling unexplained health problems before discovering that her co-worker had been poisoning her food and water. Rong Yuan’s account comes after a judge allowed David Xu, who was convicted of poisoning her, to have his felony conviction expunged despite objections from prosecutors.

Yuan’s ordeal began in 2017, when she started experiencing symptoms including vomiting and hair loss. Despite consulting numerous doctors over more than two years, she struggled to find an explanation for her deteriorating health.

The turning point came when her mother noticed an unusual smell coming from Yuan’s water bottle. After cleaning it failed to resolve the problem, Yuan decided to install a small camera near her desk at work.

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“I never expected that I can capture anybody. It’s a just an engineer’s routine. If you have some issue, you think about the root cause,” Yuan told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The camera recorded Xu, her co-worker, appearing to pour a substance into her water bottle. Subsequent testing identified it as cadmium, a toxic heavy metal.

According to a report reviewed by ABC7 Eyewitness News, a sample of the water contained cadmium at levels 3.5 million times the federal level. Yuan and both her parents later tested positive for cadmium poisoning. She believes her parents were exposed because the family used water from the same bottle for cooking.

When asked about her reaction to watching the footage, Yuan said, “Shocked. I don’t know why.”

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Xu was arrested in 2019 and initially faced charges of attempted murder and two counts of poisoning. However, under a plea agreement, the attempted murder charge and one poisoning count were dropped. He pleaded no contest to one felony poisoning charge and was sentenced to two years of probation, with credit for one day already served.

After completing his probation in March, Xu sought to have his felony conviction dismissed. On October 12, a judge granted his request, despite objections from prosecutors.

Yuan expressed disappointment with the outcome, saying she did not believe Xu deserved another chance to potentially harm others.

“I don’t think he deserves a second chance. A second chance for a lot to hurt other people, to make other people turning into victims,” she said.

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She also recalled that Xu had discouraged her from working in the laboratory and suggested she consider other jobs. Although she still does not understand why he targeted her, Yuan had a blunt response when asked what she would say to him.

“Why do I talk to him? He’s a nobody. He’s a coward,” she said, adding, “Poisoning is not something like you suddenly got angry and lose control. It’s planned.”

The incident also had consequences for Yuan’s family, leaving her with feelings of guilt over unknowingly bringing contaminated water into their home.

“If I don’t ask you to come to the U.S., they will be poisoned. If I don’t bring the water back home, they won’t be poisoned,” she said.

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Her father died of heart failure last year. Yuan said his death was one of the reasons she decided to share her experience publicly, despite finding it difficult to speak about such a deeply personal ordeal.

“To come out of my comfort zone, to be interviewed about you, to tell the public what kind of effect it had on my family and how broken the system is,” she said.

Nearly a decade after her health problems first began, Yuan says she continues to suffer from the effects of prolonged cadmium exposure and can work only part-time.

She had sought $500,000 in restitution but received just $7,000, according to her account.

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Although she is trying to move forward, Yuan remains troubled by the court’s decision to clear her former co-worker’s criminal record and says the consequences of the poisoning continue to affect her life.