Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls

Watch: BBC presenter confuses former UK PM Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher

"Before I ask you the next question let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out... Theresa May sorry," the presenter can be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 3:32:53 pm
us presidential election, us election news, us election results, us election results 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, trending, indian express, indian express newsWidely shared online, the clip prompted many reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others were quite unhappy with the gaffe.

A US presidential election always evokes intense worldwide interest and this time its no different as incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden head for a photo finish.

Recently, while discussing the outcome of the bitterly fought US elections with a British politician, a BBC host was left red-faced after he accidentally mixed up former UK Prime Minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher.

During an interview with Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Matthew Amroliwala said that Thatcher, who died back in 2013, had tweeted about the US election results before realising his mistake.

“Before I ask you the next question let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry,” he can be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Widely shared online, the clip prompted a flurry of reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others were quite unhappy with the gaffe.

