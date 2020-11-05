Watch: BBC presenter confuses former UK PM Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher

Widely shared online, the clip prompted many reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others were quite unhappy with the gaffe.

A US presidential election always evokes intense worldwide interest and this time its no different as incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden head for a photo finish.

Recently, while discussing the outcome of the bitterly fought US elections with a British politician, a BBC host was left red-faced after he accidentally mixed up former UK Prime Minister Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher.

During an interview with Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Matthew Amroliwala said that Thatcher, who died back in 2013, had tweeted about the US election results before realising his mistake.

“Before I ask you the next question let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry,” he can be heard saying in a video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

BBC: “Let me just pull up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2sDP8RFtPl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 4, 2020

Widely shared online, the clip prompted a flurry of reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others were quite unhappy with the gaffe.

We need a real leader… I’m all for it! — Etienne Boulanger (@EtienneBoulang2) November 4, 2020

This election gets more surreal with Margaret Tatcher tweeting!!!! — Padraig Harnett (@celticpadraig) November 4, 2020

Female. They are all the same to him — JohnnyJBoylan (@JohnnyBoylan2) November 4, 2020

That would be quite an achievement if Margaret Thatcher managed to send a tweet today! — Anita SLT 🏳️‍🌈 ⚧✊🏾 (@anitaslt) November 4, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd