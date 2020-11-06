scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls

#TrumpMeltdown trends after US President’s tweet demanding a halt to vote counting

While the results from four key battleground states - Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and North Carolina - are awaited, Donald Trump tweeted, “STOP THE COUNT.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 6, 2020 2:47:58 pm
US election 2020, Trump meltdown, Trump meltdown memes, US presidential election memes, Trump meltdown Twitter reaction, Trump meltdown Count von Count memes, Trump meltdown Sesame Street memes, Sesame Street muppet Count von Count, US election, Donald Trump, #TrumpMeltdown , Joe Biden, Trending news, Indian Express newsThough the fight between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is close, at present, Biden has won 264 Electoral College seats against Trump’s 214.

The counting of votes in the US presidential elections continued two days after it started on Wednesday and US President Donald Trump’s latest tweets about the results prompted #TrumpMeltdown to trend.

The US president, who claimed to have won the election and promised to go to court challenging the results, tweeted Thursday demanding that authorities stop the further counting of votes.

The latest tweet from the president prompted #TrumpMeltdown to trend on Twitter.

The meltdown also inspired memes related to Count von Count, a vampire Muppet that appears on popular children’s show Sesame Street, and is cited as an expert in counting.

Though the fight is still clsoe, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won 264 electoral college seats against Trump’s 214 as on Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Social media has been filled with electoral maps and memes mocking Nevada state’s delayed election results as results continue to trickle in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement