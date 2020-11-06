TrumpMeltdown trends after US President’s tweet demanding a halt to vote counting

Though the fight between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden is close, at present, Biden has won 264 Electoral College seats against Trump’s 214.

The counting of votes in the US presidential elections continued two days after it started on Wednesday and US President Donald Trump’s latest tweets about the results prompted #TrumpMeltdown to trend.

The US president, who claimed to have won the election and promised to go to court challenging the results, tweeted Thursday demanding that authorities stop the further counting of votes.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

The latest tweet from the president prompted #TrumpMeltdown to trend on Twitter.

This video encapsulates everything going on with Donald Trump at the moment. Epic!#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/WOb2uVddOw — Emmanuel (@Emmanue41720182) November 6, 2020

For months Trump has discouraged all of his supporters to vote through post. Now he’s complaining he’s not receiving enough postal votes? #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/zIHPunaRKt — Fickle Devil 🎃 (@HausOFJeans) November 6, 2020

Watching the Results coming in from GA and PA be like…#TrumpMeltdown #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/KRa8659jZT — triinu kask (@TriinuKask) November 6, 2020

If only there’d been some indication that Donald Trump lacked the intellectual and emotional maturity to handle the presidency. #TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/z1Oxa4sDvE — Mohammad Talha (@talhaumer45) November 6, 2020

😂😂😂He needs to take his own advice#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/CySVYnTIO6 — Arqam Mian (@ArqamMian2) November 6, 2020

The meltdown also inspired memes related to Count von Count, a vampire Muppet that appears on popular children’s show Sesame Street, and is cited as an expert in counting.

The SLOW political death of Donald Trump brings a smile to my face.#TrumpMeltdown pic.twitter.com/FXtY2u2G66 — Common Thoughts (@CommonThought16) November 6, 2020

We need him on a flight from Sesame Street to Nevada ASAP… pic.twitter.com/yENovVRuAL — Chico Bean (@chicoBean) November 5, 2020

The Grouch is getting closer to demanding we “lock him up!” pic.twitter.com/saBvnZxyIb — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT??? But he’s adorable pic.twitter.com/5j2YsTGQQO https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) November 5, 2020

Though the fight is still clsoe, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won 264 electoral college seats against Trump’s 214 as on Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Social media has been filled with electoral maps and memes mocking Nevada state’s delayed election results as results continue to trickle in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd