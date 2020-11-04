Why you’ll find this artist’s work if you Google “the next American President”

According to the official website for the series, each intricately designed pieces includes her “hopes and dreams for the next American President".

Google ‘the next American president’ and you won’t see either the Democrat or Republican candidate but instead images of an artist’s artwork that includes intricate designs and floral motifs.

It might seem like an accident, but it’s actually the result of some clever Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by Los Angeles-based artist Gretchen Andrew.

Andrew‘s ‘The Next American President’ is an artwork series that is also specifically designed to trick Google into showcasing her creations when internet users search for that particular phrase.

According to a CNN report, Andrew was a former Google employee and her knowledge in the fields of art and technology helped her create the project.

According to the official website for the series, each intricately designed piece includes her “hopes and dreams for the next American President”.

The project urges people to think about the qualities they want to see in the future president.

“I want to manifest the qualities, values and attributes of THE NEXT AMERICAN PRESIDENT,” writes Andrew.

“I want THE NEXT AMERICAN PRESIDENT to believe in love, harmony, choice, nature, respect, democracy, joy, science, International Corporation, campaign finance reform, and the rule of law,” she wrote.

According to Artnet.com, the artist created a network of websites, including pages on sites like Eventbrite, Yelp, Quora, Soundcloud, and Twitter. These were then loaded with web addresses, images and text that trick search engines into returning images of her artwork instead of either of the presidential candidates.

