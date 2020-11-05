The slow counting of votes in the state of Nevada has people sharing memes and jokes

A day after the voting closed in the US, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory. With 264 projected Electoral College votes, Biden needs just six more to win the race to the White House.

Counting is still underway in several swing states, but on Thursday Democratic candidate Joe Biden maintained his lead over President Donald Trump in electoral votes. All eyes were on the tight race in the state of Nevada, which has six electoral votes at stake.

But given the speed at which counting is taking place, people have been sharing memes and jokes on social media. Here’s what people had to say on social media:

Everyone waiting when Nevada will count the votes:#Nevada pic.twitter.com/FuWV8RQppo — Awais Siddiqui (@one_5016353) November 5, 2020

Take your Time #Nevada

And The memes Just keep on Comin’ pic.twitter.com/KqNfmAnuxI — Aadil farooqui (@aadil_farooqui) November 5, 2020

this the mf that be counting the ballots in Nevada #Nevada pic.twitter.com/UAZXAGCyVD — Mohammad Elnagi⁦ (@Nagie9898) November 5, 2020

the entirety of the World watching Nevada count the votes over Zoom #Elections2020 #Nevada pic.twitter.com/OZBFSsWv1d — Honey’s🍯 Hon (@hxneys_hon) November 5, 2020

Rihanna is gonna release her album before #Nevada releases their election results 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/2YAG3SwhuS — Rep. Katie Porter’s whiteboard (@shahsoligne) November 5, 2020

#nevada currently while the whole world is waiting. pic.twitter.com/dlO6fA5bBi — Emanuel Medina (@medina_eman) November 5, 2020

A day after the voting closed in the US, President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win.

