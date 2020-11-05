scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
The slow counting of votes in the state of Nevada has people sharing memes and jokes

All eyes were on the state of Nevada whose electoral votes could ensure that Joe Biden could be declared the winner of the US presidential race.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 5:25:37 pm
US election 2020, Nevada results delay, US election memes, 2020 presidential memes, Nevada result delay memes, US election Nevada meme, Trending news, Indian Express newsA day after the voting closed in the US, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is inching towards a victory. With 264 projected Electoral College votes, Biden needs just six more to win the race to the White House.

Counting is still underway in several swing states, but on Thursday Democratic candidate Joe Biden maintained his lead over  President Donald Trump in electoral votes. All eyes were on the tight race in the state of Nevada, which has six electoral votes at stake.

But given the speed at which counting is taking place, people have been sharing memes and jokes on social media. Here’s what people had to say on social media:

A day after the voting closed in the US, President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win.

