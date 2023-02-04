US elderly woman marries her lover, 43 years after break-up; wins hearts online

‘Lived happily ever after’ is the phrase most lovers yearn to associate with. However, circumstances might lead one to bid adieu to his or her lover. A tale of a couple from the US who got married after getting reconnected 43 years apart has won hearts online.

Jeanne Watts (formerly Gustavson) met her first lover Stephen Watts during her college days in 1971. The 69-year-old woman was then regretful as she had to break up with him following pressure from her mother. Her mother vehemently opposed interracial relationships and Stephen being black, she rejected the proposal. Gustavson found it difficult to maintain the relationship after finding a job that required long commutes and late shifts.

“My mother was absolutely livid,” she told CBS. “What didn’t she say? How could I disgrace the family? It was not pretty.”

“I regretted it then, I regretted the way I did it, but I did it,” she told People magazine. Years later, in 2021, Gustavson, a divorced retiree, revived her emotions for Watts and reached out to him through his niece. Watts was also divorced with no kids, but he was homeless, suffered two strokes and lived in a nursing home, the CBS report said.

When Gustavson met Watts after 52 years, he recognised her and was overwhelmed with joy. “I knew he still loved me,” she told People. Later, he moved into her home and the couple married in October last year.

“When he proposed, I said, ‘A thousand times yes!'” she told People as she hopes to make up for 43 years. The elderly couple pronounced “I do” and wish to live happily ever after. Stephen told People,”She is wonderful. She is my heart and soul. I want to live with her always.”