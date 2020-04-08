US doctor’s gesture to cheer COVID-19 patients will leave you all smiles

A US doctor found a creative way to cheer his patients suffering from Covid-19. A US doctor found a creative way to cheer his patients suffering from Covid-19.

As countries continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, medical staff and healthcare professionals have been hard-pressed to cater to the surge in infections, with more than 14 lakh people testing positive globally. However, amid the crisis, a doctor in the US found a creative way to calm his anxious patients.

Taking to Instagram, Robertino, who works at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, posted a picture of himself wearing a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On top of his protective gear was a picture of the doctor in a jovial mood and smiling.

“Yesterday I felt bad for my patients in the ER when I would come in the room with my face covered in PPE. A reassuring smile makes a big difference to a scared patient. So today I made a giant laminated badge for my PPE. So my patients can see a reassuring and comforting smile,” read the caption of the post, which has now gone viral on social media.

With US now a hotspot of COVID-19, Robertino’s thoughtful gesture towards his patients won praise online. “This is brilliant. Thank you and stay safe!” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

