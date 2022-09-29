scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

US discount store celebrates 40th anniversary with massive record-breaking bobblehead

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet created the 16 feet and 6.73-inch tall bobblehead replica of their company’s mascot.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet world record largest bobblehead, US discount store creates record breaking bobblehead, 16 feet bobblehead creates world record, Guinness World Record world’s largest bobblehead, viral world records, indian expressThe 600 pound (272 kg) statue was assembled and uncovered at Ollie’s flagship store in Harrisburg in Pennsylvania.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a popular discount store in the US, celebrated its 40th anniversary Wednesday by creating an enormous bobblehead. The 16 feet and 6.73-inch tall bobblehead, a replica of Ollie’s mascot based on their co-founder Oliver E ‘Ollie’ Rosenberg, also made it to the Guinness World Record for being the ‘world’s largest bobblehead’.

Cision PR Newswire said it took almost four months to create the bobblehead which was made using 3D modelling, hand sculpting, carving, and hand painting.

ALSO READ |Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

The 600 pound (272 kg) statue was assembled and uncovered at Ollie’s flagship store in Harrisburg in Pennsylvania. The mascot will be kept there until the end of the year, after which it will be bought at other Ollie stores around the US.

On Thursday, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted pictures of their bobblehead mascot on Facebook where it got over 2,000 likes.

Commenting on it, a Facebook user wrote, “Happy Birthday Ollie’s! I grew up in Alabama, but would visit my grandmother in PA during the Summer. The first thing I would want to do was visit Ollie’s to get my Summer books. Now my six year old loves Ollie’s as much as I do. Again Happy Birthday!”.

Another person wrote, “Omg this is absolutely exciting news! I’m so glad ! I absolutely love Ollie’s love love it I can’t wait to go back real soon love ya Ollie’s”.

Speaking with ABC 27, Eric Vandervalk, COO, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, explained the inspiration behind making the 16 feet mascot. “We offer big, big bargains, big brand names, and big bargain prices so why not the biggest bobblehead? We’re a quirky, fun company so we’re just leaning into how quirky and fun we are here,” said Vandervalk.

