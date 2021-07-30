Watch: US dancing dad joins in on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend, grooves to upbeat steps

Updated: July 30, 2021 9:51:44 am
After grooving to Bhojpuri song “Lollypop Lagelu”, “Ghungroo‘ and “Lagdi Lahore Di Aa”, Ricky Pond, who is also known as the US Dancing dad, is back with another video — joining the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend this time.
The viral sensation, in his latest video, was seen dancing to the Badshah remix of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. “Not sure what I just did. Just a little fun,” Pond said in the caption of his post.
For those who don’t know, the trend started when a boy named Sahdev Dirdo performed the song in front of his teacher making him an overnight viral sensation and triggering a social media trend.
The track gained popularity after rapper Badshah posted a remix of Sahdev’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar song.
Watch the video here:
Pond’s version of the trend, too, got a lot of love on the Internet, garnering over a million views. As netizens were impressed with the content creator’s energy and upbeat choreography, take a look at what they had to say about the video here:
