scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Watch: US dancing dad joins in on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend, grooves to upbeat steps

The viral sensation, in his latest video, was seen dancing to the Badshah remix of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'. “Not sure what I just did. Just a little fun,” Pond said in the caption of his post.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 30, 2021 9:51:44 am
US dancing dad, Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend, viral video, Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend social media, Bachpan Ka Pyaar trend Badshah remix, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsPond’s version of the trend garnered over a million views on the Internet.

After grooving to Bhojpuri songLollypop Lagelu”, Ghungroo‘ and “Lagdi Lahore Di Aa, Ricky Pond, who is also known as the US Dancing dad, is back with another video — joining the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend this time.

The viral sensation, in his latest video, was seen dancing to the Badshah remix of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. “Not sure what I just did. Just a little fun,” Pond said in the caption of his post.

For those who don’t know, the trend started when a boy named Sahdev Dirdo performed the song in front of his teacher making him an overnight viral sensation and triggering a social media trend.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also read |Boy who went viral for ‘Bachpan Ka Pyar’ felicitated by Chhattisgarh CM

The track gained popularity after rapper Badshah posted a remix of Sahdev’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar song.

Watch the video here:

Pond’s version of the trend, too, got a lot of love on the Internet, garnering over a million views. As netizens were impressed with the content creator’s energy and upbeat choreography, take a look at what they had to say about the video here:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement