Watch: US dancing dad joins in on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend, grooves to upbeat steps

After grooving to Bhojpuri song “Lollypop Lagelu”, “Ghungroo‘ and “Lagdi Lahore Di Aa”, Ricky Pond, who is also known as the US Dancing dad, is back with another video — joining the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ trend this time.

The viral sensation, in his latest video, was seen dancing to the Badshah remix of ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’. “Not sure what I just did. Just a little fun,” Pond said in the caption of his post.

For those who don’t know, the trend started when a boy named Sahdev Dirdo performed the song in front of his teacher making him an overnight viral sensation and triggering a social media trend.

The track gained popularity after rapper Badshah posted a remix of Sahdev’s Bachpan Ka Pyaar song.

Pond’s version of the trend, too, got a lot of love on the Internet, garnering over a million views. As netizens were impressed with the content creator’s energy and upbeat choreography, take a look at what they had to say about the video here: