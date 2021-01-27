scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Watch: US ‘Dancing Dad’, children groove to AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho on India’s Republic Day

The now-viral video shows Pond and his children, donning traditional Indian attire, performing a synchronised routine to the song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 6:24:12 pm
US Dancing Dad, US Dancing Dad video, US Dancing Dad Jai ho, US Dancing Dad Jai ho video, US Dancing Dad India Republic day celebrations, Republic Day, 72nd Republic Day, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.US ‘Dancing Dad’s latest dance video is a tribute to India on its 72nd Republic day.

They have impressed netizens with their dance moves to Bollywood tracks such as “Ghungroo” and “Lagdi Lahore Di Aa”. Now the ‘Dancing Dad’ and his children from the US have released a video as a tribute to India’s 72nd Republic day.

In the video, US-based content creator Ricky Pond and his children groove to the popular single “Jai Ho” composed by A. R. Rahman from the Bollywood film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

“JAI HO. Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my Indian family! A big shout out and thank you to my Indian family for your endless support, love and amazing music,” he wrote, while sharing the video.

The now-viral video shows Pond and his children, donning traditional Indian attire, performing a synchronised
routine to the song.

Take a look here:

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, Pond shared a video of him dancing to a Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’,  which created waves on the internet.

