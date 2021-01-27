Watch: US ‘Dancing Dad’, children groove to AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho on India’s Republic Day

US ‘Dancing Dad’s latest dance video is a tribute to India on its 72nd Republic day.

They have impressed netizens with their dance moves to Bollywood tracks such as “Ghungroo” and “Lagdi Lahore Di Aa”. Now the ‘Dancing Dad’ and his children from the US have released a video as a tribute to India’s 72nd Republic day.

In the video, US-based content creator Ricky Pond and his children groove to the popular single “Jai Ho” composed by A. R. Rahman from the Bollywood film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

“JAI HO. Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my Indian family! A big shout out and thank you to my Indian family for your endless support, love and amazing music,” he wrote, while sharing the video.

The now-viral video shows Pond and his children, donning traditional Indian attire, performing a synchronised

routine to the song.

Recently, Pond shared a video of him dancing to a Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’, which created waves on the internet.