Monday, August 30, 2021
US ‘Dancing Dad’ and wife celebrate 25 years of marriage by dancing to Chammak Challo

Dressed in Indian outfits, the couple seems to be thoroughly enjoying themselves while dancing to the Bollywood music track.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 10:38:27 pm
us dancing dad, us dad dance viral video, ricky pond, Bhojpuri song 'Lollypop Lagelu, viral, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has been flooded with fans and followers obsessing over the couple's dance moves.

From grooving to the beats of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ to Allu Arjun’s hit ‘Butta Bomma’, Ricky Pond has often caught attention on social media with his song choices and dances moves. Popularly known as the US ‘Dancing Dad’, Pond has yet again managed to impress his followers with his latest video.

ALSO READ |Internet’s viral ‘Dancing Dad’ Ricky Pond says they are stuck in India: ‘And we can’t get out’

In the clip, the graphic designer during the day and internet sensation at night, Pond, features alongside his wife on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s peppy Bollywood song ‘Chammak Challo’. The video was posted on the occasion of his 25th wedding anniversary.

Dressed in Indian outfits, the couple seems to be thoroughly enjoying themselves while dancing to the Bollywood music track. Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with fans and followers, who, yet again, cannot stop obsessing over his dance moves. “I would have invited you both to my wedding reception with moves like that!” wrote a user while others complimented the couple’s Indian outfits.

