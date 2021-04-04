scorecardresearch
US couple exchange digital tokens as rings as they take their wedding vows

Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky, both employees of Coinbase, decided to solemnise their ceremony with some advanced tech elements.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 4, 2021 7:02:24 pm
couple exchange virtual rings, couple exchange nft rings, coinbase employee wedding nft rings, blockchain wedding coinbase employees, viral news, odd news, indian expressThe couple named their special NFT tokens as Tabaat, meaning rings in Hebrew.

In today’s world, couples often go above and beyond to make their wedding stand out from the rest. And a couple from California, truly had a unique element in their ceremony — they exchanged NFT rings!

On their special day, Rebecca Rose and Peter Kacherginsky, both employees of Coinbase, decided to solemnise their ceremony with some advanced tech elements. Coinbase is an American cryptocurrency exchange platform. Exchanging digital tokens, as “virtual rings” to start their married life.

Taking to Twitter Rose said that their digital rings now exist on the blockchain for all to see as proof of their dedication and love. “Most people get married in a place of religious worship, on a beach, or in the mountains. Peter and I are NOT most people. We got married on the #blockchain,” she wrote sharing a photo from their ceremony.

“In addition to a traditional Jewish ceremony, we wanted to solidify our vows in a more personal way,” the bride wrote. She added her that husband wrote a smart contract for their marriage that issued digital artwork.

Making a new tradition while keeping up with their roots, the couple named the tokens Tabaat, the Hebrew word for “ring”. They even shared a small animation to explain its significance. “We stored an animation by artist Carl Johan Hasselrot inside the unique tokens, which illustrates two distinct things becoming one, like in marriage.”

The bride added that as part of the ceremony, they exchanged NFTs, “much like rings, by sending them to each other from our #cryptocurrency wallets” at the venue where they had their first date, and was proposed.

Not just that, the record of their marriage will be permanently stored on the blockchain — a list of records, called blocks, that are linked using cryptography. It may be a little nerdy and eccentric for many, but it truly captured the couple’s bond and their passion for cryptocurrency.

Calling it the most romantic thing, the new bride added, “The #blockchain, unlike physical objects, is forever. It is unstoppable, impossible to censor, and does not require anyone’s permission. Just as love should be.”

People on social media were amused by their unique idea, while some thought it might be a common thing in the future, others thought it was a pretty “crazy” idea.

For the uninitiated, NFT stands for “non-fungible token”, which represents a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. It can ideally contain anything digital from memes to GIFs, even items on a video game or songs.

