US cops groove at Punjabi pre-wedding celebration. Watch video

US police officers who received a complaint about noise from a Punjabi pre-wedding celebration left the guests astounded when they joined them in dancing. A clip that has been making the rounds on the internet showed a California police officer grooving with the wedding guests to a Punjabi song.

The pompous pre-wedding celebration of Mandiver Toor, the groom, and Raman, the bride, turned out to be more fun with the police officer’s dance on April 13. The people who were partying became nervous as the police officers approached them. Surprisingly, they did not shut down the party but joined them with a few dance moves.



The Twitter handle of San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office noted that the music was turned down. “Our Deputies were thrilled with the kindness and hospitality of the guests! It should be noted that the homeowners did agree to turn the music down. :),” the law enforcement agency tweeted.

The clip shared by the wedding photographer Kanda Productions on Instagram showed a police officer grooving joyfully with the people. While another police officer is seen clapping his hands with a wide grin. The clip is rightly captioned, “When the cops get called, but it’s a Punjabi Wedding (wait for the flashlight).”

“We spoke to them, they were super cool, super chill,” Manpreet Toor, the groom’s sister was quoted as saying by ABC10, a news portal. “We asked them to dance and then I taught him two moves, ‘turn the doorknob’, ‘turn the lightbulb’, ‘crush the cigarette’ and he got up there and he just did his own thing. He was awesome,” Toor said.

“I just want to say thank you to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. They were so kind, so sweet. Best experience we’ve ever had,” Toor added.