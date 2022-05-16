‘Not your everyday arrest’: How US cops captured an alligator. Watch video

An unexpected guest was spotted inside an elementary school in South Carolina in the US. However, the guest was not interested in classes at the school and was found strolling around the campus last week.

It was a six-foot-long alligator, which was later captured by the police and released into a pond. The City of Charleston Police Department shared a clip showing police officers courageously capturing the reptile. The video shows a woman police officer tying the reptile’s mouth. Another officer is seen taking over the rope and later two women sit on the alligator’s back. The officers then successfully tie the reptile’s mouth completely.

Watch the video here:



“Not your everyday arrest! Check out this video of our Animal Control Unit removing an alligator outside of Daniel Island School. Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an Officer!” read the caption of the clip.

The cops were praised online for their brave act. “I saw these same young lady’s remove a ten foot gator from my front yard last year. Awesome team. I lived in Florida on the edge of the Everglades for thirty years. They removed gator flawlessly…. Great job!!!” commented a user.

The department said its officers carefully handled the reptile. “Our concern always when we respond to an alligator call is what public safety threats are there?” Charleston’s Animal Control Supervisor Courtney Bayles was quoted as saying by CNN. “We don’t want any harm to come to the alligator, we don’t want any harm to come to people.”

Before this, an alligator was spotted on the bottom of a pool in Montverde Academy, Florida. The alligator’s presence halted students’ swimming practice and police officers rescued the reptile in March, this year.