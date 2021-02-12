‘At least he’s not a cat’: US Congressman goes viral after he appears upside down in Zoom meeting

His colleagues rightly predicted he would go viral, and the video is widely being shared online.

Although people have spent most part of 2020 attending virtual meetings and classes, technology still gets better of us on occasion. Recently, a US Congressman made a technical fumble as he appeared upside down during an important House proceedings. Now, a short segment from the meeting is going viral, leaving netizens in splits.

During a virtual House Financial Services Committee meeting, Minnesota Representative, Republican Tom Emmer’s turned up for the session but was stuck upside down while he addressed the committee. The congressman was speaking about job security during committee meeting when the chairwoman Maxine Waters intercepted.

“I’m sorry … Mr Emmer? Are you OK?” she asked. Perplexed what’s going on, another member highlighted: “You’re upside down, Tom.” As Emmer replied: “I don’t know how to fix that,” his other colleagues broke out in laughter.

Jokes followed ensuing a lighter moment in the meeting, with someone humorously asking, “Is this a metaphor?” Another joked that Emmer was doing a headstand.

‘At least he’s not a cat!’ Representative Tom Emmer virtually floated into a congressional committee hearing, appearing upside down on screen pic.twitter.com/6ts0rIJc0F — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2021

But what really got everyone laughing when a lawmaker was heard saying, “At least he’s not a cat!” referencing to the virtual court proceeding in Texas in which a lawyer appeared on screen as a cat.

“You’re going viral, Tom!” another lawmaker was heard saying in the video, before suggestions started pouring in for him to fix the issue. Finally, after few minutes, Emmer was able to solve the problem, and everyone cheered online.

As the video of the lighter moment from the serious session went viral as predicted, Emmer, clearly amused, joined in the fun and later tweeted a screenshot of his upside-down face with the caption, “I am not a cat.”

I am not a cat. pic.twitter.com/d4lhQd0sJ4 — Tom Emmer (@RepTomEmmer) February 10, 2021

The hilarious incident garnered a lot of reactions from people online.

How I’ve felt every day since March 13 https://t.co/ShwpM3QUO6 — Meredith Blake (@MeredithBlake) February 11, 2021

We had a year to learn to Zoom. Guess that wasn’t long enough. https://t.co/J0TLjhJGEt — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) February 10, 2021

LOL. Cats. Upside down. Im surprised with all the zooming and the um, somewhat older folks using it, these things didn’t start going viral a 10 months ago… — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 11, 2021

zoom filters becoming the unexpected bright spot in a very dull week https://t.co/xb2IaUjQby — Christine Emba (@ChristineEmba) February 11, 2021

The new virtual normal. At this time everything is changing, even the humor, from the Covid19. — Boyana Skrbic (@BoyanaSkrbic) February 11, 2021

hahahahaha, welcome to the age of online working Tom😂 https://t.co/qlAfTGtbts — PunjabiChunni (@ChunniPunjabi) February 11, 2021

At least 2021 is consistent. https://t.co/JhUzlP2Epm — Azmina (@snazzyazzy) February 11, 2021