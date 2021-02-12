scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
‘At least he’s not a cat’: US Congressman goes viral after he appears upside down in Zoom meeting

During a virtual House Financial Services Committee meeting, Minnesota Representative, Republican Tom Emmer's turned up for the session but was stuck upside down while he addressed the committee.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 12, 2021 2:45:10 pm
us congressman upside down zoom call, tom emmer, us congressman upside down, at least not a cat video, tom emmer finance committee meeting, viral videos, funny news, indian expressHis colleagues rightly predicted he would go viral, and the video is widely being shared online.

Although people have spent most part of 2020 attending virtual meetings and classes, technology still gets better of us on occasion. Recently, a US Congressman made a technical fumble as he appeared upside down during an important House proceedings. Now, a short segment from the meeting is going viral, leaving netizens in splits.

During a virtual House Financial Services Committee meeting, Minnesota Representative, Republican Tom Emmer’s turned up for the session but was stuck upside down while he addressed the committee. The congressman was speaking about job security during committee meeting when the chairwoman Maxine Waters intercepted.

“I’m sorry … Mr Emmer? Are you OK?” she asked. Perplexed what’s going on, another member highlighted: “You’re upside down, Tom.” As Emmer replied: “I don’t know how to fix that,” his other colleagues broke out in laughter.

Jokes followed ensuing a lighter moment in the meeting, with someone humorously asking, “Is this a metaphor?” Another joked that Emmer was doing a headstand.

But what really got everyone laughing when a lawmaker was heard saying, “At least he’s not a cat!” referencing to the virtual court proceeding in Texas in which a lawyer appeared on screen as a cat.

“You’re going viral, Tom!” another lawmaker was heard saying in the video, before suggestions started pouring in for him to fix the issue. Finally, after few minutes, Emmer was able to solve the problem, and everyone cheered online.

As the video of the lighter moment from the serious session went viral as predicted, Emmer, clearly amused, joined in the fun and later tweeted a screenshot of his upside-down face with the caption, “I am not a cat.”

The hilarious incident garnered a lot of reactions from people online.

