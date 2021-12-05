‘Santa, bring ammo’: US congressman tweets Christmas pic of family holding guns

Days after a shooting incident at a Michigan school left four students dead and reignited the debate over gun laws in the US, a photo of a GOP member and his family posing with rifles for their Christmas greetings card has gone viral and triggered a backlash online.

US Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted the pic saying “ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

The photo drew flak from all quarters including politicians and members of other school shooting victims’ families. While many urged him to take down the post, others lashed out at him saying it was “tone deaf”.

Merry Christmas! 🎄

ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021

Although many wondered online if the firearms seen in the image were automatic weapons for which licenses are needed, according to Reuters, the Massie family was holding weapons resembling an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Thompson submachine gun.

“Some semi-automatic weapons are made to look nearly identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Under U.S. law, weapons like machine guns are restricted to the military, law enforcement and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons made before May 1986,” the agency said.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and leaving eight others injured, including a teacher. He was charged with murder, terrorism and other crimes for what authorities said was premeditated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police. In a rare move, parents of the accused teen shooter too were charged in the school shooting case.