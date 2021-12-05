scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 05, 2021
MUST READ

‘Santa, bring ammo’: US congressman tweets Christmas pic of family holding guns

Thomas Massie, US Representative from Kentucky, was condemned by netizens and activists for posing with assault rifles in a holiday photo in wake of the Oxford school tragedy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 5, 2021 2:03:29 pm
Thomas Massie, Thomas Massie gun chirstmas photo, US lawmaker rifles chirtsmas photo, Michigan school shooting, us school shooting, viral news,US Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky shared a Christmas photo of his family holding guns on Twitter.

Days after a shooting incident at a Michigan school left four students dead and reignited the debate over gun laws in the US, a photo of a GOP member and his family posing with rifles for their Christmas greetings card has gone viral and triggered a backlash online.

US Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted the pic saying “ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

The photo drew flak from all quarters including politicians and members of other school shooting victims’ families. While many urged him to take down the post, others lashed out at him saying it was “tone deaf”.

Although many wondered online if the firearms seen in the image were automatic weapons for which licenses are needed, according to Reuters, the Massie family was holding weapons resembling an M60 machine gun, AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Thompson submachine gun.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Some semi-automatic weapons are made to look nearly identical to fully automatic weapons like machine guns. Under U.S. law, weapons like machine guns are restricted to the military, law enforcement and civilians who have obtained special licenses for weapons made before May 1986,” the agency said.

The photo drew flak from all quarters including politicians and members of other school shooting victim’s family. While many urged him to take down the post, others lashed out at him.

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School, killing four students and leaving eight others injured, including a teacher. He was charged with murder, terrorism and other crimes for what authorities said was premeditated, based in part on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police. In a rare move, parents of the accused teen shooter too were charged in the school shooting case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 05: Latest News

Advertisement