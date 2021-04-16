US company offers $20,000 to a dog to be their ‘chief tasting officer’

A US beer company is making waves on the internet as it announced a unique job opening. It’s looking for a four-legged executive to fill in the position of their ‘chief tasting officer’ with keen interest in all things delectably-good to try out their new dog brew beer! And it includes lots of perks including a hefty salary of $20,000!

Busch Beer is looking for a canine who “with a discerning palate” will help the team craft the best beverage for dogs of the country. It launched a nation-wide contest looking for the best candidate to do the job. “It will be your sole responsibility to shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, take up pet projects,” Busch guy is heard saying in a video announcing the contest. “Your bark will have to be as good as your bite,” he adds.

YOUR DOG could be hired as our Dog Brew Chief Tasting Officer w/ a $20K SALARY. As our pawfessional taste-taster, they’ll be the face of Busch Dog Brew. Reply w/ your pup’s pic & their qualifications w/ #BuschCTOcontest for their chance to get the job. pic.twitter.com/a9PGykWZGj — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 13, 2021

“Don’t be fooled by this comedic portrayal — the role will have very important responsibilities, including leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio,” Anheuser-Busch, the company said in a press release. Along with the salary, the position has more perks for the pup, including pet insurance and free Busch Dog Brew. The job will also include “taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product.” The chosen canine will also be “a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels,” the company added.

To enter the contest, rules are pretty simply: one has to simply share some of the pretty pictures of their pup and why they think it qualifies for the job, using a special hashtag started for the contest. The contest is open till April 28 this year and posts will be judged on creativity and uniqueness. Results will be announced on the company’s official channel later this month.

Soon, social media sites were flooded with some cool entries, and the posts are delighting all online.

Stark enjoys casual beers after work and on weekends and almost never blacks out. He’s only been kicked out of a bar once because he’s usually a friendly drunk. pic.twitter.com/zDz6OBHIS3 — Alex Wier (@_WIER) April 16, 2021

I am uniquely qualified to be your spokesdog. I love beer. I’m a connoisseur of fine sticks and have a unique ability to describe taste and texture. (#stickoftheday) And finally, let’s face it, I’m handsome.#buschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/V2gMNx2v74 — Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) April 15, 2021

Enzo has already been living up to the CTO title. Testing Dog Brew taste and quality of the can. A big fan of dog brew and an honest tester.*full resume available upawn request* #buschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/PoilqxxJHm — Evan Yoho (@EvanYoho) April 15, 2021

Stella is ready to be the “Chief Tasting Officer” for Busch Dog Brew because she is an expert taste tester and will try anything and everything. She also is an expert model and knows how to work the camera. 😜#BuschCTOContest pic.twitter.com/dUU2Vifk9g — juliana (@je1232a) April 15, 2021

Meet Romeo. Qualifications:

– he protecc

– he attacc

But most importantly

– he brings the mail bacc 🤣🤣🤣#BuschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/syQklphnxJ — gnoancchi (@ninjaNgoan) April 15, 2021

This is Yumi. Please see qualifications below: – Will give your shoes back when asked

– Very professional

– Looks good in every color

– Will find obscure gifts and proudly bring them to you instead of eating them

– Does circles (see attached tweet below) #buschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/aiIPTzci5E — 🍄 Delamey (@delameyart) April 15, 2021

Kuno Qualifications:

• Quite the great doggo

• Loves to cheese for the camera

• Loves to try new treaties & toys

• Dog drinking legal—3 years old (21)

• 4th Birthday is 4/25/2021

• Includes our cute 3-Pawed Puppy in next reply pic.twitter.com/jXT7mBZVsB — Kia (@KeeDenae) April 15, 2021

My fur baby Ollie would be perfect for this! He’s friendly, handsome, and loves a good brew! 2 year old Pembroke Welsh Corgi. The life of the pawty! He’s a good boy and loves the finer things In life, such as Busch Dog Brew ™️ pic.twitter.com/WDAUIzevx0 — Neil (@Festivetho) April 15, 2021

Hi this is Summitt. She would make an amazing fit for the job. Qualifications include:

-never met a stranger

-big fan of summer

-master of fetch

– BIG sports girl

-burps like a man after eating

-enjoys spilling people’s beer so she can drink it pic.twitter.com/DuNbnmt4qg — Molly Jones (@mollykjoness) April 14, 2021

Malibu likes the idea of a luxurious retirement as taste tester, after years of medical service for a disabled USAF veteran (me) #buschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/dRlyvGWhTK — Landon Marchant (@landonamarchant) April 14, 2021

Barley is a pawfessional Busch Dog Brew drinker. She can sit and stay and loves to pose for pictures. She is very cooperative and will do anything for a treat! #buschCTOcontest pic.twitter.com/eTtLDxjQBb — Brady Dreamer (@brady9dream) April 13, 2021

For those worried that alcohol drinks are harmful for canines, be rest assured, although packaging makes it look like a beer can, in reality it’s just a health drink for the pooch. The “brew” is safe for dogs and is made from bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.

“Busch Dog Brew is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system,” the description of the product on their website reads.

“After years of being by your side as you sip a Busch, dogs can finally drink a brew of their own!” the company wrote on its website talking about the special products for pets launched last year, which sold out quickly. Now, the company is extending the product’s reach by the contest.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch was quoted by KSDK. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”