Friday, April 16, 2021
US company offers $20,000 to a dog to be their ‘chief tasting officer’

"It will be your sole responsibility to shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, take up pet projects," Busch guy is heard saying in a video announcing the contest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 16, 2021 2:47:18 pm
dog tasting officer, busch beer, busch dog brew, dog high paying job, dog chief tasting officer, busch canine tasting officer, odd news, indian expressThe adorable entries are delighting all online. (Canva/ Busch Beer)

A US beer company is making waves on the internet as it announced a unique job opening. It’s looking for a four-legged executive to fill in the position of their ‘chief tasting officer’ with keen interest in all things delectably-good to try out their new dog brew beer! And it includes lots of perks including a hefty salary of $20,000!

Busch Beer is looking for a canine who “with a discerning palate” will help the team craft the best beverage for dogs of the country. It launched a nation-wide contest looking for the best candidate to do the job. “It will be your sole responsibility to shepherd the great taste of Busch, research new flavors, take up pet projects,” Busch guy is heard saying in a video announcing the contest. “Your bark will have to be as good as your bite,” he adds.

“Don’t be fooled by this comedic portrayal — the role will have very important responsibilities, including leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio,” Anheuser-Busch, the company said in a press release. Along with the salary, the position has more perks for the pup, including pet insurance and free Busch Dog Brew. The job will also include “taste-testing, quality control, and fulfilling duties as an ambassador for the product.” The chosen canine will also be “a featured content creator on Busch’s social channels,” the company added.

To enter the contest, rules are pretty simply: one has to simply share some of the pretty pictures of their pup and why they think it qualifies for the job, using a special hashtag started for the contest. The contest is open till April 28 this year and posts will be judged on creativity and uniqueness. Results will be announced on the company’s official channel later this month.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Soon, social media sites were flooded with some cool entries, and the posts are delighting all online.

For those worried that alcohol drinks are harmful for canines, be rest assured, although packaging makes it look like a beer can, in reality it’s just a health drink for the pooch. The “brew” is safe for dogs and is made from bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.

“Busch Dog Brew is an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system,” the description of the product on their website reads.

“After years of being by your side as you sip a Busch, dogs can finally drink a brew of their own!” the company wrote on its website talking about the special products for pets launched last year, which sold out quickly. Now, the company is extending the product’s reach by the contest.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team,” Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch was quoted by KSDK. “We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!”

