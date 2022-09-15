US company gives 10% hike to employees on their notice period. Netizens react

Employees on their notice period find it hard to concentrate as after submitting their resignation, they lose the motivation to work. Similarly, companies also go through a hard time till they find someone new to fill the role and the transition period becomes difficult.

In a bid to encourage the departing employees, a US-based company gives a 10 per cent hike to people on their notice period. The founder of the company Gorilla 76, Jon Franko, shared on LinkedIn how they “pay their employees to leave”.

From the moment an employee informs of their decision to leave, any full-time employee who gives at least six weeks’ notice is given a 10 per cent salary increase for the remainder of their time at the company. They are asked to leave within three months. He shared that this encourages people to do something different if they’re feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives the company time to prepare for how they will move forward, he shared.

“OF COURSE we don’t want people to leave. But we’re fools to think they’re all going to retire with us. Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible,” he wrote in the end.

Shared two days ago, the post has received more than 14,000 reactions and over 500 comments.

“There’s a long way to go before the majority of leader can adopt such an illuminated mentality,” commented a LinkedIn user. “This is a great practice, Jon Franko. We should always encourage employees to choose what’s best for them,” wrote another.

“What happens if they don’t find a job or have a change of heart?” asked a user. Franko replied to the user and wrote, “There’s no turning back, really. Once they’ve committed, we do all we can to help them find work as well. This hasn’t been an issue.”

“This is an interesting approach for sure, but what does this say to your loyal employees giving their all everyday that aren’t benefiting from 10% increase?” asked another. To this, Franko wrote, “They’re often seeing a 10%+ increase annually. Additionally, the employment experience is strong – benefits, flex hours, etc. So all signs (including their feedback) points to them understanding.”