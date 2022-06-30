scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
US Coast Guard rescues 7 people after lightning strikes boat. Watch terrifying video

The incident happened last weekend and seven people, including five women and two men, were rescued from the 39-foot personal vessel, according to the press release issued by US Coast Guard.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 1:23:41 pm
Efforts have been initiated to recover the disabled vessel.

Lightning hit a boat while seven people were taking part in a fishing tournament in Clearwater, Florida. A terrifying clip showing the lighting strike and dramatic rescue by the US Coast Guard has surfaced online.

The clip shared by USCG Southeast on Twitter shows the people on the boat. Suddenly, the lightning strikes and people are heard screaming. Later, they are seen being safely lifted to a helicopter one after another.

Watch the video here:

The incident happened last weekend and seven people, including five women and two men, were rescued from the 39-foot personal vessel, according to the press release issued by US Coast Guard. There were no medical concerns and they were airlifted via MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, reunited with their family, it said.

The members in the boat had sent an Emergency Position Indicating RadioBeacon (EPIRB) alert and the Coast Guard was able to rescue them promptly, the release also said.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot, said in the press release.

“Fortunately, the boaters, in this case, were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue,” added McKinley.



