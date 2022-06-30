US Coast Guard rescues 7 people after lightning strikes boat. Watch terrifying video

Lightning hit a boat while seven people were taking part in a fishing tournament in Clearwater, Florida. A terrifying clip showing the lighting strike and dramatic rescue by the US Coast Guard has surfaced online.

The clip shared by USCG Southeast on Twitter shows the people on the boat. Suddenly, the lightning strikes and people are heard screaming. Later, they are seen being safely lifted to a helicopter one after another.

Watch the video here:

#BREAKING USCG Air Station Clearwater rescued 7 people after their boat was hit by lighting 100 mil offshore of #TampaBay. Everyone is ok & reunited w/ family & friends thanks to them activating their EPIRB. Read more @ https://t.co/sINUsheQ9t #EPIRB #lightningstrikes #USCG pic.twitter.com/08SCd6WKoq — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 26, 2022

The incident happened last weekend and seven people, including five women and two men, were rescued from the 39-foot personal vessel, according to the press release issued by US Coast Guard. There were no medical concerns and they were airlifted via MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, reunited with their family, it said.

The members in the boat had sent an Emergency Position Indicating RadioBeacon (EPIRB) alert and the Coast Guard was able to rescue them promptly, the release also said.

I’m happy everyone is safe and unharmed. Very scary experience 🥺 — RobinNfla (@RoBiNsTaPeLfELD) June 26, 2022

When you are out on the water, you become the very thing lightning seeks – the highest elevation in a given aea. Boat safely. https://t.co/3PGtGKQJEs — Xanadu (@UPBeachBum) June 27, 2022

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot, said in the press release.

“Fortunately, the boaters, in this case, were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue,” added McKinley.

Efforts have been initiated to recover the disabled vessel.