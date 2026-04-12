‘I’ll be better’: US CEO issues public apology after messaging employee on his wedding day

A US-based startup founder has publicly apologised after facing backlash for contacting an employee on their wedding day.

A J Orbach, co-founder and CEO of Triple Whale, posted about an employee, Dylan Gifford, who briefly logged in during his wedding celebrations, and later deleted the post. Gifford, despite being on approved leave, responded to a work message.

The X post quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.9 million views. While some praised the employee’s dedication, several users raised concerns about workplace expectations and the pressure to remain available even during significant personal moments.

Two days later, Orbach issued a follow-up statement apologising for the incident. He explained that he had been offline observing Passover as the backlash grew.