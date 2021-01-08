scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 08, 2021
Must Read

Fans of ‘The Simpsons’ on Twitter are convinced show predicted siege of US Capitol Hill

In a 1996 episode, titled 'The Day The Violence Died', glimpses of a riot were shown with a number of characters storming the Capitol Hill with bombs and guns. But there are other instances that fans are citing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 8, 2021 4:23:31 pm
As images and footages of the Capitol Siege flooded social media sites, avid viewers of the popular animated show dominated conversations online as they drew comparisons between reel and real events happening in Washington.

After angry pro-Trump protestors wreaked havoc inside the US Capitol Hill Building, fans of The Simpsons are convinced  again about the show’s makers ability to predict the future.

In a 1996 episode, titled ‘The Day The Violence Died’, glimpses of a riot were shown with a number of characters storming the Capitol with bombs and guns after a constitutional amendment tries to ban flag  burning. The scene had an uncanny resemblance with what happened on Wednesday.

Another episode from the show aired in 1999 titled ‘Beyond Blunderdome’ shows a remake of Hollywood classic ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ in which actor Mel Gibson’s character wreaks havoc at Capitol Hill.

Even an episode aired days ahead of the November election, had predicted some of scenes at the building and even talked about a civil war becoming reality in 2021.

In a Halloween special episode, titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”, fires are shown burning across the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield, and said would that would seen on Inauguration Day, the day the president is sworn in. Some viewers claim the show’s prophecy has already come true, while others are worried this could be seen soon enough.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Here’s some of the reactions to the theories about the animated show:

In the past, the show has been credited with predicting Donald Trump becoming US President and the legalisation of marijuana in Canada.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 08: Latest News

Advertisement