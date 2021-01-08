Fans of ‘The Simpsons’ on Twitter are convinced show predicted siege of US Capitol Hill

As images and footages of the Capitol Siege flooded social media sites, avid viewers of the popular animated show dominated conversations online as they drew comparisons between reel and real events happening in Washington.

After angry pro-Trump protestors wreaked havoc inside the US Capitol Hill Building, fans of The Simpsons are convinced again about the show’s makers ability to predict the future.

In a 1996 episode, titled ‘The Day The Violence Died’, glimpses of a riot were shown with a number of characters storming the Capitol with bombs and guns after a constitutional amendment tries to ban flag burning. The scene had an uncanny resemblance with what happened on Wednesday.

Another episode from the show aired in 1999 titled ‘Beyond Blunderdome’ shows a remake of Hollywood classic ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington’ in which actor Mel Gibson’s character wreaks havoc at Capitol Hill.

Even an episode aired days ahead of the November election, had predicted some of scenes at the building and even talked about a civil war becoming reality in 2021.

Another predictive programming by the Simpsons! We live a in Truman show 😅

You decide 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/qkQd8kAzQp — Dj ListenDaT ❤️ (@djlistendat) January 7, 2021

In a Halloween special episode, titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”, fires are shown burning across the Simpsons’ hometown of Springfield, and said would that would seen on Inauguration Day, the day the president is sworn in. Some viewers claim the show’s prophecy has already come true, while others are worried this could be seen soon enough.

Here’s some of the reactions to the theories about the animated show:

The Simpsons predicting #civilwar2021 and riots in America They’ve done it again pic.twitter.com/gkoN49Gz3C — Sakib (@SakibArain) January 6, 2021

The Simpsons prediction for 1/20/21 pic.twitter.com/O7FfK10Dap — 222 (@yamamafav) January 6, 2021

Live pictures from inside the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/PndtxjurpS — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) January 6, 2021

please tell me the simpsons are wrong for once about the civil war pic.twitter.com/Vfo04CrSmo — Mark Tan ひ (@MarkTanTheGOAT) January 6, 2021

Is it the beginning of The Simpsons their predictions for inauguration day ? #Capitol — 🌑🌕 (@TheonlyArantxa) January 6, 2021

the simpsons did it again, they’ve predicted the civil war and riot that’s hapening in the US rn… 2 more weeks :((pic.twitter.com/UaPnPLeV21 — luna (@jnkrslsjs1) January 7, 2021

It’s like the Simpsons were the gaslighting Nostradamus for the US. — Bridget 💙 (@bth77police) January 6, 2021

They gotta stop making such bold and correct predictions 😩 — innochantheumbreon (@Inno_and_Rachel) January 6, 2021

you’re KIDDING. This is crazy… I don’t know why I’m still surprised each time they predict something and it turns out to be true lmao — mel (@makanisaint) January 6, 2021

Nah. We are gonna need to sit the creators down and discuss what time traveling machine or psychic they have. https://t.co/e6wUNVpseJ — Halle Alice 💕💅 (@thehallealice) January 7, 2021

In the past, the show has been credited with predicting Donald Trump becoming US President and the legalisation of marijuana in Canada.