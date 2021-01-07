How netizens reacted to Donald Trump’s supporters storming Capitol Hill

Many took to Twitter expressing shock over the violent clash.

Thousands of people loyal to US President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The unprecedented chaos prompted varied reactions from people on social media.

The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of the Electoral College results when a violent mob of Trump supporters overran security and entered the Capitol building, and even entered the Senate chamber.

At least four people died on the US Capitol grounds and 52 people were arrested. A curfew was imposed and emergency was declared for 15 days in Washington D.C.

“The 45th season of this series called #america is too much”–an alien watching his favorite series on channel Earth pic.twitter.com/u7bT4q4kJK — DLENG™ (@Nhlanhla35364) January 7, 2021

You either love @realdonaldtrump or you love America. You can’t love both. — Hector Oseguera, Esq. (@Oseguera2020) January 7, 2021

call the CIA so they could install a new america sponsored government to replace the current one https://t.co/luQalb5jr0 — Wasa (@AsagiKurosagi) January 7, 2021

White America Surely we’re better than this. This is not how we act as a nation. Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/Z86cmLLZ05 — lunalemon (@lunarlemons) January 7, 2021

Most of America learning about it’s constitution for the first time ever right now! pic.twitter.com/BP6pdruKLo — Let’s get Kraken! (@GhostEzra) January 7, 2021

BREAKING!!! Kendall Jenner has arrived at the U. S. Capitol. She has PEPSI. America is safe. #PeaceIsAchieved pic.twitter.com/wyDGqtKZD7 — Maj Toure (@MAJTOURE) January 7, 2021

Welcome to the DSA. The Divided States of America pic.twitter.com/MJsiY50NPj — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 7, 2021

America hoodlum vs Nigeria hoodlum 😂😂 pls 2021 be nice please! pic.twitter.com/rXcsC61eVW — Banjolee😈 (@Banjolee4) January 7, 2021

America really be hiring some trash wall architects pic.twitter.com/xs45is3ZHV — dumbfoundead (@dumbfoundead) January 7, 2021

The Divided States Of America: a movie. — lady apollo🍯 (@01_28pm) January 7, 2021

#USCapitol

🇮🇳: America is the best place to live

🇺🇸: pic.twitter.com/egSuI4uKhf — Jainam M (@jainam_mj) January 7, 2021

This is America pic.twitter.com/Jd2sF1fHHA — All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) January 7, 2021

What a time to be alive! #America pic.twitter.com/wP6hMHJBvi — jae baxter hardi (@JaeRagnarok) January 7, 2021

this is me after seeing what’s going on in America😫😫💙💙 pic.twitter.com/fjEHBXJM6Y — 𝖈𝖎𝖙𝖞 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖘🌃 (@cityof_pastel_) January 7, 2021

America , All of this happened and it’s only day 7 of 2021 pic.twitter.com/WzeTNTCEVN — Lance 🇱🇨 (@KingLancelot_) January 7, 2021

Hours after the clash, both houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s win, with the debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

However, supporters of Trump continue to stage rallies across the United States. From Atlanta to Salem, Oregon, and points in between, Trump backers echoed the outgoing president’s false claims of voter fraud, news agency Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, social media giants Facebook and Twitter suspended the president’s account after he posted a string of inaccurate and inflammatory tweets as the chaos unfolded in Washington.