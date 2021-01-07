scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 07, 2021
Must Read

How netizens reacted to Donald Trump’s supporters storming Capitol Hill

US Capitol Hill Siege: The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of electoral college results when a violent mob overran security.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 7, 2021 3:18:08 pm
US President Donald Trump, US Capitol Hill siege, us capitol hill siege protest, us capitol hill siege news, capitol hill building, capitol hill building protest, Capitol Hill, DC protests, senate stormed, us capitol, trump supporters police clash, us senate meeting, joe Biden, mike pence, US Capitol Hill clash, Twitter reactions, Trending news, Indian Express news.Many took to Twitter expressing shock over the violent clash.

Thousands of people loyal to US President Donald Trump marched to the Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The unprecedented chaos prompted varied reactions from people on social media.

The US House of Representatives and Senate had met in a rare joint session to begin considering the certification of the Electoral College results when a violent mob of Trump supporters overran security and entered the Capitol building, and even entered the Senate chamber.

At least four people died on the US Capitol grounds and 52 people were arrested. A curfew was imposed and emergency was declared for 15 days in Washington D.C.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many took to Twitter expressing shock over the violent clash. Take a look at how people reacted:

Hours after the clash, both houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s win, with the debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

However, supporters of Trump continue to stage rallies across the United States. From Atlanta to Salem, Oregon, and points in between, Trump backers echoed the outgoing president’s false claims of voter fraud, news agency Reuters reported.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, social media giants Facebook and Twitter suspended the president’s account after he posted a string of inaccurate and inflammatory tweets as the chaos unfolded in Washington.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement