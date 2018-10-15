Indian scientist denied entry to Garba event in US as he didn’t look ‘Hindu’

The man said while foreigners were welcomed to the event, Indians were discriminated on religious basis. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

A Gujarati man claimed he and his friends were denied entry to a Garba event in Atlanta, USA as they didn’t look “Hindu” and their last names sounded foreign. Appalled by the incident, Dr Karan Jani, an astrophysicist, took to Twitter to share his story.

He alleged that Garba organisers at Shakti Mandir in Atlanta said, “You don’t look Hindu and the last name in your IDs don’t sound Hindu [sic]”.

Year 2018 & Shakti Mandir in Atlanta, USA denied me and my friends entry from playing garba because: “You don’t look Hindu and last name in your IDs don’t sound Hindu” -THREAD- pic.twitter.com/lLVq4KhJtw — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) October 13, 2018

“My Konkani friend who came to Garba for 1st time *due to the enthusiasm of us Gujaratis* was pulled out of line & was told: ‘We don’t come to your events, you are not allowed to ours’,” Jani added.

When his friend clarified and said, “My last name is Murdeshwar. I’m Kannada-Marathi!”, the organiser allegedly retorted, “What is Kannada? You are Ismaili”.

My other friends last name had “Dangarwala”. We spoke in Gujarati to them. They still said we were “Vohra, Sindhis”. They actually kept stating other religions!! They ganged up and told us to leave. While we saw other non-Indians being entered (which they of course should!) — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) October 13, 2018

Expressing his disappointment and shock by the discrimination, he further said, “Our IDs had Indian Emblem. Yes, emblem with “Satyamev Jayate” right? Apparently, it didn’t have our religion. Our caste.”

Sharing further details about the incident he claimed, “They ganged up and told us to leave. While we saw other non-Indians being entered (which they of course should!)”

I was told by that organizer, a senior person, things in Gujarati which are so crude & demeaning that it can’t be shared on public forum. Just to ensure we don’t dare to enter the temple again. Such fuss just for Garba in Navratri – With friends – to celebrate Indian culture😔 — Dr. Karan Jani (@AstroKPJ) October 13, 2018

The incident has created a furore online and many expressed shock at such discriminatory behaviour. However, a few others defended the organisers saying that they had the right to reserve entry as they specifically said it was a “Hindu Religious Event”. Few even tagged PMO and Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter.

Here’s what others had to say:

@SushmaSwaraj Ma’m , Such incidents really tarnish the image of Communities and country. I’m a Gujarati & in Gujarat even nobody acts in this way..Action must be be taken against the organisers… @PMOIndia Sir, this post has come from a Scientist whom you met in Ur last US trip. https://t.co/YOgs42f4ng — Chirag Gandhi (@chirag2200) October 15, 2018

Wherever u r.. in India or out of india. Plz do keep endorsing caste, religion and every micro discrimination. Wah!! Can’t u just tell u r Human?? Some will kick some others every time till some will keep endorsing discrimination. N wear it on chest. That’s it. https://t.co/B6B9oA92GO — nivi (@niviTweets_) October 15, 2018

this is absolutely abhorrent. I’ve never heard of anything like this happening at garba during navratri. seriously, i’m goddamned appalled right now. https://t.co/gYKJGt2Mxp — Shivam Bhatt (@elektrotal) October 15, 2018

Shocking, we Shia Muslims (Ismaili, Twelver, Zaidi etc) welcome our Hindu brothers in our programs (and we will keep doing it in future also) with open arms and such kind of behavior towards us is really not at all acceptable. https://t.co/mGNo8xAycd — Abbas (@abbashussainn) October 14, 2018

Shameful! Is it so difficult to extend love? Garba and Dandiya-raas are meant to bring people together, not divide them. https://t.co/fUCPidJ7WA — Pari (@PariTrivedi) October 14, 2018

Nonsense like this is why people quit religion. Even in developed countries, hyperreligious people keep discriminating amongst themselves. — Rahul Kudva (@RahulKudva) October 14, 2018

So sad to hear about that, we people are still divided in caste,region ,ethencity, shame on us!!!!!! — Harish Mehta (@HarishM96553918) October 14, 2018

You should report them. This discrimination is not tolerated under USA law — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) October 14, 2018

This is pure discrimination and you must name and shame these people! You must report the incident to the police as it’s racist. — Neha Rather (@NRather) October 13, 2018

It shouldn’t matter if you are hindu or not. We are a republic for a reason — Prosenjit (@shdwhwk) October 13, 2018

I’m deeply pained by your experience. I really hope you take this incident to its logical conclusion. I have never heard of something so abominable being done at any Navratri venue ever — Zalak Bhavsar (@andzalak) October 13, 2018

This is just outrageous. Never seen any Gujaratis being so discriminatory. Always seen them encouraging everyone for Garba and Dandiya — ♏ (@brokesilver) October 13, 2018

Are you a hindu or not….?? It is a religious private event….They have right to refuse entry….@AstroKPJ need to clarify who invited him ??? https://t.co/QW2Z8MVLv7 — No Conversion (@noconversion) October 15, 2018

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

‏

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd