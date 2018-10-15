Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Indian scientist denied entry to Garba event in US as he didn’t look ‘Hindu’

The organisers allegedly told them: “You don’t look Hindu and the last name in your IDs don’t sound Hindu,” Atlanta-based astrophysicist wrote on Twitter. He was shocked that they were turned away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 1:13:14 pm

navratri, garba, atlanta garba event denied man, religious discrimation garba event, karan jani denied garba event entry, temple deny entry garba event, viral news, indian express The man said while foreigners were welcomed to the event, Indians were discriminated on religious basis. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/File)

A Gujarati man claimed he and his friends were denied entry to a Garba event in Atlanta, USA as they didn’t look “Hindu” and their last names sounded foreign. Appalled by the incident, Dr Karan Jani, an astrophysicist, took to Twitter to share his story.

He alleged that Garba organisers at  Shakti Mandir in Atlanta said, “You don’t look Hindu and the last name in your IDs don’t sound Hindu [sic]”.

“My Konkani friend who came to Garba for 1st time *due to the enthusiasm of us Gujaratis* was pulled out of line & was told: ‘We don’t come to your events, you are not allowed to ours’,” Jani added.

When his friend clarified and said, “My last name is Murdeshwar. I’m Kannada-Marathi!”, the organiser allegedly retorted, “What is Kannada? You are Ismaili”.

Expressing his disappointment and shock by the discrimination, he further said, “Our IDs had Indian Emblem. Yes, emblem with “Satyamev Jayate” right? Apparently, it didn’t have our religion. Our caste.”

Sharing further details about the incident he claimed, “They ganged up and told us to leave. While we saw other non-Indians being entered (which they of course should!)”

The incident has created a furore online and many expressed shock at such discriminatory behaviour. However, a few others defended the organisers saying that they had the right to reserve entry as they specifically said it was a “Hindu Religious Event”. Few even tagged PMO and Sushma Swaraj to look into the matter.

Here’s what others had to say:

Durga Puja Delight: Beadon Street Fish Roll
