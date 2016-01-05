Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
US astronaut shares pictures of South India from space, and they are mind-blowing

Astronaut Scott J Kelly posted breathtaking pictures of southern India from up above the world so high.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 5, 2016 6:53:35 pm
That's how south India looks from International Space Station/ Twitter: Scott Kelly That’s how south India looks from International Space Station/ Twitter: Scott Kelly
American Astronaut Scott Joseph Kelly, who is currently spending his time at the International Space Station, is extremely active on social media and continues to interact with Earthians, often quiz them and shares stunning pictures of the universe as he flies-by, being the proud US Astronaut to spend most time in space.

Recently, Kelly posted breathtaking pictures of southern India from up above the world so high and they are being widely shared on the micro-blogging site. “A rare glimpse of beautiful south India,” he writes.

He also shared pictures of Africa and captioned them “Earth Art” because they undoubtedly look like abstract paintings.

