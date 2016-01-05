US astronaut shares pictures of South India from space, and they are mind-blowing

American Astronaut Scott Joseph Kelly, who is currently spending his time at the International Space Station, is extremely active on social media and continues to interact with Earthians, often quiz them and shares stunning pictures of the universe as he flies-by, being the proud US Astronaut to spend most time in space.
Recently, Kelly posted breathtaking pictures of southern India from up above the world so high and they are being widely shared on the micro-blogging site. “A rare glimpse of beautiful south India,” he writes.
The Southern tip of #India and its blue waters. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/mwnztcWMLG
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 3, 2016
Sandy and green on the South #Indian coast. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/6jie3PB23i
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 3, 2016
A rare glimpse of beautiful South #India! #GoodMorning from @Space_Station #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/8TKYV3YHIe
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 3, 2016
He also shared pictures of Africa and captioned them “Earth Art” because they undoubtedly look like abstract paintings.
Looks like #Africa is throwing us some #EarthArt today! #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/9yxZEnrTrU
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 4, 2016
#Africa #EarthArt Earth without art is just Eh. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/XORn6clZNJ
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 4, 2016
I can always count on #Africa for colorful #EarthArt. #YearInSpace pic.twitter.com/5InVUUqXvR
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) January 4, 2016
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App