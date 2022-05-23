Watch: This ‘upside-down’ train in Germany’s Wuppertal is a sight to behold

People often relish the picturesque sceneries that pass by while travelling on a train. While an ordinary train journey gives us vivid glimpses of the landscape, a one-of-a-kind train in the German city of Wuppertal is a sight to behold and appears like it is straight out of a science-fiction novel.

ALSO READ | Video of Hogwarts Express visualised by 3D artist goes viral

The trains in this region are suspended from the ‘tracks’ and appear to be flying. A clip shared by Now This News on Twitter features the upside-down train service, its coaches moving over cities, rivers and other places. The carriages ‘dangle’ from a track suspended using large pylons. The journey gives spectacular aerial views to passengers as the train moves over rivers and other locations.

Watch the video here:

The trains transport up to 82,000 people a day, according to Now This News. “This German city’s upside-down train looks like it could transport you straight into a sci-fi novel,” read the caption of the clip.

Many users marvelled at the unique train while some raised concerns over its engineering aspects. “#Wuppertal is a must-visit for everyone! There are other cool things there for sure, but just this makes it a must-visit!” commented a user.

Beautiful Wuppertal. Home of filmmaker Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run, Princess and the Warrior) https://t.co/6gPjblgFji — archetype99 (@LRDeeg) May 22, 2022

#Wuppertal is a must visit for everyone! There are other cool things there for sure, but just this makes it a must visit! https://t.co/EnOoefK2J2 — Carl-Henrik Barnekow (@stadsplanering) May 22, 2022

Imagine how cool long expo shots of this would look! https://t.co/58FxMAel8j — saint nobody (@perolikedique) May 22, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The introduction of the upside-down train can be traced back to the 1880s during the era of rapid industrial expansion in Germany. Eugen Langen, an engineer and entrepreneur, had been working on the idea of a suspension railway for transporting goods at his sugar factory in Cologne, a CNN report said.

With the burgeoning local textile industry and increased urban population along the Wupper river, the need for transportation only went up. However, traditional rail was not an option then due to the long and winding river valley. Langen came up with his idea before the city officials in 1893 and construction started after five years. The railway line was opened in 1901 and Emperor Wilhem II, along with his wife Auguste Viktoria, embarked on the first journey on the train, as per the CNN report.