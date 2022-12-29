‘What am I even looking at?’: This upside-down-looking car will confuse you

People go to great lengths to customise their cars to make them stand out. A video showing one such car, which appears to be ‘upside down’ at first glance, is now going viral.

The seven-second clip of this strange-looking car was posted online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name of Lance (@BornAKang). At a little bit closer inspection, one can tell that this illusionary look is created by fixing tires at all four doors of the roofless car.

So far, this undated video has had 3.1 million views since it was posted on December 27. It is unclear where and when this car was spotted.

Expressing confusion about the weird-looking four-wheeler, a Twitter user wrote, “What am I even looking at? ”. Another person said, “Imagine pulling up to a red carpet event in that”.

This is not the only car that has intrigued the netizens because of its odd looks. In August 2019, Bihar resident Mithilesh Prasad made news after he modified a Tata Nano to resemble a helicopter. He did so to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming a pilot. The photos of his modified vehicle went viral after they were shared online.

“I always wanted to make a helicopter, now I can’t do that because my background is not strong and that’s why I have given my car this look,” he had told news agency ANI then.