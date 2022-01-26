scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Upside-down house in Colombia has left visitors baffled

The upside-down house, where ceilings are in place of floors, in the Guatavita area was designed by Fritz Schall, an Austrian who lives in Colombia with his family.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 5:03:31 pm
upside down house, Colombia, house, upside down, photos of upside down house, indian expressCeilings are in place of floors in the upside down house

A topsy-turvy house in Colombia has grabbed the attention of tourists weary of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The upside-down house, where ceilings are in place of floors, in the Guatavita area was designed by Fritz Schall, an Austrian who lives in Colombia with his family.

“Everyone looked at me like I was mad, they didn’t believe what I was saying,” Schall was quoted as saying by Reuters. “I said ‘I’m going to make an upside-down house,’ and they told me, ‘Ok sir, sure, go for it’,” he said.

In the photos shared by Reuters on Twitter, people can be seen posing for photos inside the house inaugurated three weeks ago.

See the posts:

Schall was inspired by a similar house he saw in Austria in 2015 while on a trip to his native place with his grandchildren. According to Schall, the pandemic posed many difficulties and the construction of the house was completed at the beginning of this year.

“We’ve come from a pandemic, we’ve emerged from a lockdown, so this helps people have a moment of relaxation,” Lina Gutierrez, a visitor, told Reuters.

