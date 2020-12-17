Delivery person finds treats on doorsteps, her happy reaction wins hearts online

The video showed the UPS driver dancing and shimmying away before she picked up a packet of chips. The woman also turns to the camera to say thank You.

A Mississippi resident’s kind-hearted gesture for delivery persons had one jumping with joy and a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Nashandra James’s doorbell camera captured a UPS delivery woman’s happy reaction when she found a bowl full of snacks at the doorstep of the home in Madison, Mississippi.

The video showed the UPS driver dancing before she picked up a packet of chips. The woman also turns to the camera to say, “Thank You”.

James’ husband, Steven, posted about his wife’s gesture on Facebook and included the doorbell camera footage.

“She orders so much stuff during the holidays that she leaves snacks for all the drivers,” Steven wrote. “Well today this UPS driver was extra happy to get her snack.”

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised the woman for the gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions:

James told the news agency, SunHerald, that she has been doing putting snacks for delivery persons for about three years. However, she purchased a doorbell camera to keep tabs on her deliveries only recently.

She said she hoped to spread a little cheer among local delivery persons, especially during the busy holiday season.

“It was just a way to say thank you because I was constantly getting packages…I just wanted to show my appreciation. I never expected anyone to see the video,” she said.

