UP man persistently calls control room for samosas, has to clean drain as punishment

A man who kept calling a district’s coronavirus-linked control room demanding samosas did get his wish granted, but was also handed a punishment that authorities are hoping he won’t forget.

District magistrate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh Aujenya Kumar tweeted about a man who kept calling the district’s control room and demanding four samosas with chutney. The official said that despite multiple warnings, the man kept calling. So the official finally had the four samosas sent to the man, but also the order of a punishment he would have to serve.

The man was ordered to clean a local drain as punishment for the calls he made to the control room.

नाली साफ कर सामाजिक कार्य में योगदान देकर प्रशासन को सहयोग देते व्यवस्था का दुरुपयोग करने वाले व्यक्ति।

राष्ट्रीय आपदा के समय आप सभी का सहयोग प्रार्थनीय है।

जिम्मेदार नागरिक बनें।

स्वस्थ रहें। सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/4vMMp97OLp — DM Rampur (@DeoRampur) March 29, 2020

The official also shared a photo showing the man serving his punishment. Many came across the now-viral tweet and said the punishment was deserved:

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday with 30 people deaths. Globally, the virus has affected more than seven lakh people. (Track LIVE UPDATES here).

