Monday, March 30, 2020
COVID19

UP man persistently calls control room for samosas, has to clean drain as punishment

Along with the samosas, the man was given an order to clean the nearby drain as punishment for hindering official work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2020 7:21:49 pm
UP district magistrate, Man ordered samosas from DM’s office, Man orders samosas from district magistrates office, DM, hotline number, DM’s coronavirus hotline number, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic, UP news, Trending news, Indian Express news Despite getting several warnings, the man insisted that he wanted the snacks delivered to his place.

A man who kept calling a district’s coronavirus-linked control room demanding samosas did get his wish granted, but was also handed a punishment that authorities are hoping he won’t forget.

District magistrate of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh Aujenya Kumar tweeted about a man who kept calling the district’s control room and demanding four samosas with chutney. The official said that despite multiple warnings, the man kept calling. So the official finally had the four samosas sent to the man, but also the order of a punishment he would have to serve.

The man was ordered to clean a local drain as punishment for the calls he made to the control room.

Take a look here:

The official also shared a photo showing the man serving his punishment. Many came across the now-viral tweet and said the punishment was deserved:

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday with 30 people deaths. Globally, the virus has affected more than seven lakh people. (Track LIVE UPDATES here).

