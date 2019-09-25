UP police takes part in #TetrisChallenge, leaves netizens scratching their heads

Uttar Pradesh police left netizens confused after they tweeted a picture featuring two officers lying on the ground, surrounded by paraphernalia and police vehicles parked next to them. However, not many knew that the police department was taking part in the ongoing #TetrisChallenge that has gone viral among many emergency service workers around the world.

It all began when Zurich police shared a photograph of an interesting geometric pattern that included two of their police officers and a display of various contents in police vehicles. Clicked from above, the picture gave a bird’s-eye view of the display that soon went viral, prompting others to take the challenge as well.

UP police tweeted the picture along with a caption that read, “We are all set for any challenge! #TetrisChallenge”. Though the post received over 1,000 likes, many were unable to comprehend what the picture meant. “Please elaborate on it…what does it mean,” wrote a user on the post. However, those who understood the challenge pointed out that the Indian police force lacked state-of-the-art gadgets as compared to other countries.

Good but lack of gadgets as appears to me. In comparison of others country.@myogiadityanath — मलय (@kaushik_dost) September 23, 2019

Please elaborate on it…what does it mean — Pankaj human (@Pankajk94220585) September 23, 2019

Well done UP POLICE, It’s a good start — Umesh Pilania (@umesh__pilania) September 23, 2019

Here, take a look at some of the other participants of the viral challenge.