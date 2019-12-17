Unusual phallic-shaped marine creature washed up on California shores, photos go viral

Thousands of phallic shape fish were seen on the California beach and it garnered a lot of attention online. Thousands of phallic shape fish were seen on the California beach and it garnered a lot of attention online.

Thousands of peculiar-looking fish washed up California shores recently and it has left people online laughing out loud. Reason? Well, it looks like men genitalia. These marine worms are called Urechis caupo and popularly known as ‘penis-fish’ for their uncanny similarities.

A recent storm in Drakes Beach, north of San Francisco, uncovered a huge mass of the bizarre-looking worms from their burrows deep under the sand and now images of it have taken social media by storm. Bay Nature magazine noticed the non-segmented marine worms and shared the photos on Twitter and Instagram and quickly garnered a lot of attention online and went viral.

According to the Bay Nature report, “thousands” of pink, throbbing, phallic creatures wound up along a beach about 50 miles north of San Francisco and intrigued onlookers and netizens alike.

These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand so not many are aware of it.

Using contractions (peristalsis) to pump water through its burrow, the worm sucks plankton, bacteria, and other bits into a sticky mucous net that it exodus from ring of glands, slurping all content back into its mouth, hence it can be seen pulsating.

These worms main threats come from predators like the seagulls, otters, and is also eaten by human beings in some south-east Asian countries where it is considered a delicacy, popularly known as gaebul.

