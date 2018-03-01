Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Fed up of untangling earphones? You are NOT alone! Tweeple share the struggle

Tired of untangling your earphones all the time? Many social media users took to Twitter to post jokes and memes about how tiring the whole process is. 'I honestly think I’ve spent half of my life untangling headphones.'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2018 10:04:16 pm
'I honestly think I've spent half of my life untangling headphones.'
Music has become an indispensable part of many lives, and most people can’t disconnect from listening to their favourite tracks — no matter what the time or the place. And earphones are the best way to get lost in the world of music. But, how often do you pick up your earphones and end up wasting all your time in untangling them? Isn’t it frustrating? Well, you are not alone.

Expressing their anguish and exasperation, many social media users took to Twitter to post how tiring it is to untangle their earphones all the time. While some narrated how they cope up with it, others cracked jokes and some even went on to make memes about the struggle. “Now hiring: an on-call position for someone to untangle my damn headphones for me,” one user wrote, and another posted: “Had to untangle my headphones so apologies I’ll be running about 3.5 hours late.” Read some tweets here.

