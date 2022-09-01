‘Unsung heroes’: Cat rescued from raging floodwaters in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

As Pakistan reels under floods, a video of a rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going viral. The video shared on Twitter shows a cat being rescued by a rescue team called KP Rescue 1122.

The 19-second video shared Wednesday shows a man wearing a harness rescuing the cat as water overflows in the Kayal Badshagai. The man is seen holding the cat, who jumps a little, but is safely rescued. “Rescue 1122 not only saved human beings in the recent flood, but Rescue 1122 also saved speechless creatures. Yes, Rescue 1122 personnel riskily moved the cat to a safe place on the river bank during the Bhapre flood relay and river flooding in Kayal Badshagai,” says the caption of the post when translated from Urdu.

Watch the video below:

ریسکیو1122 نہ حالیہ سیلاب میں نہ صرف انسانوں کو بچایا بلکہ بے زبان جانداروں کو بچانے کےلیے بھی ریسکیو1122 جی ہاں ریسکیو1122 کے جوان نے کیال بادشاگئی میں بھپرے سیلابی ریلے اور دریا میں طغیانی کے دوران پرخطر اندازمیں بلی کو دریا کنارے محفوظ مقام پرمنتقل کیا#FloodReliefOperations pic.twitter.com/YnIZlwtlBS — KP_Rescue1122 (@KPRescue1122) August 30, 2022

The video has received more than 4.45 lakh views. Netizens praised the heroic deed of the man with one saying they were “unsung heroes”.

“My huge respect for this guy and everyone helping. WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE YOU BROTHER,” commented a Twitter user. “Hero, my heart dropped when he almost dropped a cat but thank god he managed to save it in the end,” said another. “Well done guys. Super proud of you,” posted a third. Another individual said, “Brilliant effort by this hero! May Allah bless this young man!” “They are unsung heroes,” posted another netizen.

As the flood situation worsened in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reached out to the country and said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” he tweeted.