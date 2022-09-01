scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

‘Unsung heroes’: Cat rescued from raging floodwaters in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Netizens laud KP Rescue 1122’s efforts to save a cat from a flooded river in Pakistan and move it to a riverbank.

Cat rescued in Pakistan, Pakistan floods, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, viral, trendingKP Rescue 1122 rescued the cat from a flooded river in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As Pakistan reels under floods, a video of a rescue operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going viral. The video shared on Twitter shows a cat being rescued by a rescue team called KP Rescue 1122.

Also Read |Pakistan journalist reports standing neck-deep in water. Watch video

The 19-second video shared Wednesday shows a man wearing a harness rescuing the cat as water overflows in the Kayal Badshagai. The man is seen holding the cat, who jumps a little, but is safely rescued. “Rescue 1122 not only saved human beings in the recent flood, but Rescue 1122 also saved speechless creatures. Yes, Rescue 1122 personnel riskily moved the cat to a safe place on the river bank during the Bhapre flood relay and river flooding in Kayal Badshagai,” says the caption of the post when translated from Urdu.

Watch the video below:

The video has received more than 4.45 lakh views. Netizens praised the heroic deed of the man with one saying they were “unsung heroes”.

“My huge respect for this guy and everyone helping. WE NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE YOU BROTHER,” commented a Twitter user. “Hero, my heart dropped when he almost dropped a cat but thank god he managed to save it in the end,” said another. “Well done guys. Super proud of you,” posted a third. Another individual said, “Brilliant effort by this hero! May Allah bless this young man!” “They are unsung heroes,” posted another netizen.

As the flood situation worsened in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reached out to the country and said he was “saddened” to see the devastation and “hoped for an early restoration of normalcy”.

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” he tweeted.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:00:15 pm
Next Story

Does your blood pressure remain high despite medication? How do you lower the risk of heart failure with uncontrollable BP?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim

Pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits

Pregnant Indian tourist dies in Portugal, health minister quits

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer will be given in 2-3 doses, say experts

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

IIT Guwahati researchers develop edible coating to extend shelf life of vegetables

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

The monsoon has ended, so why are Kerala & Karnataka still receiving heavy rainfall?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement