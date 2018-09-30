Oops! Canada professor accidentally plays adult film in introductory psychology class

While few students thought it was hilarious others were shocked. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images) While few students thought it was hilarious others were shocked. (Representational photo/ Thinkstock images)

In a bizarre incident, a university professor accidentally played a porn clip using the class projecture during an introductory psychology class that was attended by 500 students. The incident, according to the Toronto Sun, happened during Dr Steve Joordens class, PSYA01: Introduction to Biological and Cognitive Psychology, at the Scarborough campus of the University of Toronto.

Many students were stunned seeing the visuals of the adult film being played on a big projector in the hall and quickly shared the incident on Snapchat. A video of the incident, which is going viral on social media, show some of the students laughing while others appeared to be mortified.

“We can’t discuss personnel matters. But, we are aware of the situation and are encouraging students who are feeling unsettled to speak with staff at the Health & Wellness Centre,” UTSC spokesman Don Campbell told City News.

As the footage gained virality, some did not think it was accidental. While some thought it was a great way to get the attention of students, others thought it might be a good strategy to keep students coming back to class. One student posted the video on Reddit and wrote, “I attended this lecture, and I can say with 100% confidence that this incident was not accidental, but rather an element of the lecture.”

As jokes and memes started circulating around, the professor came forward and clarified it was a mistake. “I want to be clear that what happened was completely unintentional and I feel absolutely terrible about it,” Joordens said in a statement to The Varsity student paper. “I have apologized to my class and now I want to move on. Thanks to my students, colleagues and my amazing family for their support and understanding,” he added.

