Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

UK University wins hearts online with perfect reply to critics of refugee scholarships

The University of Reading perfectly responded to people complaining about refugee scholarships as other British universities too joined in to extend their support to the cause. Twitter is buzzing with reactions as people are happy that educational institutes are helping those displaced due to political instability and war.

July 6, 2018
European refugee crisis is far from getting resolved. And as refugees fleeing wars try to get back on their feet, sadly only 1 per cent get access to universities to continue their education. Thus many universities in Europe have adopted few measures to help those pursuing higher education. University of Reading in the UK is one such institute that recently launched a scholarship programme to help refugee students, but sadly the move was not appreciated by all. Many took to social media to criticise the university’s move. But after days of constant criticism, the university’s official handle decided to stand up to such trolls and asked them to “jog on.”

“We’ve had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To those people, we would say: Tough. Jog on,” they wrote on Twitter.

The scholarship programme was launched earlier last month and pledged to support both undergraduate and post-graduate students. “The launch of these scholarships is another practical step the University has taken to welcome and integrate all people into our communities, our activities and our culture. We are proud and unapologetic to offer these scholarships, joining with institutions around the country offering support for refugees to access education, which is a welcome addition to our existing range of scholarships available for a variety of students,” Professor Robert Van de Noort was quoted on the varsity’s website.

The message garnered a lot of attention online and soon other universities too stepped in to echo their thoughts. From the University of York to Bristol University — many educational institutes came forward arguing why it is necessary to provide financial assistance to refugee students.

The coming together of major educational institutes in the UK gained a lot of praise online. Along with Netizens, even the UN Refugee Agency thanked them along with crucial statistics to explain why such scholarships are needed.

Sample these:

After the overwhelming response, University of Reading has started a crowd-funding page for those willing to contribute to the scholarship fund.

