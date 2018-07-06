UK University wins hearts online with perfect reply to critics of refugee scholarships

The social media team running the university Twitter handle earned lot of praise for standing up for the right cause. (Source: Wiki Commons) The social media team running the university Twitter handle earned lot of praise for standing up for the right cause. (Source: Wiki Commons)

European refugee crisis is far from getting resolved. And as refugees fleeing wars try to get back on their feet, sadly only 1 per cent get access to universities to continue their education. Thus many universities in Europe have adopted few measures to help those pursuing higher education. University of Reading in the UK is one such institute that recently launched a scholarship programme to help refugee students, but sadly the move was not appreciated by all. Many took to social media to criticise the university’s move. But after days of constant criticism, the university’s official handle decided to stand up to such trolls and asked them to “jog on.”

“We’ve had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To those people, we would say: Tough. Jog on,” they wrote on Twitter.

We’ve had feedback over the last week that some people are unhappy with our plan to offer up to 14 scholarships to refugees living in the local area. To these people, we would like to say: Tough. Jog on. https://t.co/ioDLPp5crw — Uni of Reading (@UniofReading) July 2, 2018

The scholarship programme was launched earlier last month and pledged to support both undergraduate and post-graduate students. “The launch of these scholarships is another practical step the University has taken to welcome and integrate all people into our communities, our activities and our culture. We are proud and unapologetic to offer these scholarships, joining with institutions around the country offering support for refugees to access education, which is a welcome addition to our existing range of scholarships available for a variety of students,” Professor Robert Van de Noort was quoted on the varsity’s website.

The message garnered a lot of attention online and soon other universities too stepped in to echo their thoughts. From the University of York to Bristol University — many educational institutes came forward arguing why it is necessary to provide financial assistance to refugee students.

Like @UniofReading, we’re proud of our Refugee Scholarships scheme. It enables Syrian refugees to take free English language courses and helps them prepare for work or further study in the UK. Some of our refugee scholars discuss the benefits of the scheme https://t.co/Hgrlq4GfCj — University of Sussex (@SussexUni) July 4, 2018

Thanks for asking about support for refugees. We have a Refugee Bursary (https://t.co/q2XKTZgFJC) and we also had a Syrian Refugee Scholarship programme in this academic year. — University of Essex (@Uni_of_Essex) July 4, 2018

We agree with @UniofReading and are proud of our Equal Access Scholarships, which allow students fleeing conflict an opportunity to study at the University (see: https://t.co/6Qa8fYhXOO). Thanks to support by a range of donors including @YorkAlumni and @UniofYork staff. pic.twitter.com/7MeB17DXbd — University of York (@UniOfYork) July 3, 2018

Hi Vicki, it is indeed a great idea! We were one of the first universities to introduce a scholarship for asylum seekers and refugees in 2016: https://t.co/ECNLmA8PAf — Bristol University (@BristolUni) July 3, 2018

Nice work @UniofReading! 👏 Here at Hull we’ve proudly been declared a University of Sanctuary for our commitment to creating an accessible and supportive environment for refugees and asylum seekers. This includes a number of full scholarships and tuition fee support for many! https://t.co/Yjpo8P6Q5F — University of Hull (@UniOfHull) July 3, 2018

We do :) you can find out more about the scholarship opportunities for those with refugee status here: https://t.co/80OJz1LvTK — Durham University (@durham_uni) July 4, 2018

We are, you can see our scholarships for refugee, humanitarian protection and asylum-seeking students in the UK here: https://t.co/SC2tLtvUHP — University of Warwick (@warwickuni) July 4, 2018

Thanks for your tweet! We currently have 13 LSE Access to Education Scholarships (3 undergrad and 10 taught masters) for new students each year, with refugee, asylum seeker, or humanitarian protection status. Undergrad: https://t.co/SgKrvZVI99 Graduate: https://t.co/9BRqcWmakc — LSE (@LSEnews) July 6, 2018

Yes – we offer fee waiver scholarships for Syrian refugees displaced by conflict (https://t.co/c3KALegYYk) & Palestinian refugees from the West Bank/Gaza Strip (https://t.co/CdAX8E6iRT). 🇸🇾🇵🇸 — University of Stirling (@StirUni) July 3, 2018

The coming together of major educational institutes in the UK gained a lot of praise online. Along with Netizens, even the UN Refugee Agency thanked them along with crucial statistics to explain why such scholarships are needed.

Sample these:

25.4 million refugees.

1% have access to university. Those 1% are becoming

👨🏿‍⚕️ doctors

🖋️ writers

👩🏽‍💻 tech leaders

📈 business owners

👷🏻‍♂️ architects

🔢 accountants

👩🏽‍🏫 teachers

🎨 artists

👨🏽‍💼 economists Thank you for being a part of that @UniofReading. https://t.co/M8OhmIcSR0 — UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 3, 2018

Thank you all for helping to build brighter futures for some of the world’s most vulnerable people 🎓🌟#WithRefugees — UNHCR United Kingdom (@UNHCRUK) July 5, 2018

If you are so much a hardcase that you have taken to moaning that a single British university is offering some small amount of scholarships to refugees, then you really are in a sad and miserable state. Do get out more. Seek help. — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) July 3, 2018

It’s the right thing to do. Time for all UK universities to offer scholarships to refugees. #WeAreInternational #RefugeesWelcome https://t.co/MQivAysIsc — Eric Stoller (@EricStoller) July 3, 2018

Lot of love for @UniofReading…@UniofNottingham I hope we can work together to provide more full scholarships and access to accommodation for refugees! https://t.co/RNkSOIlVtA — Cassie O’Boyle (@UoNSU_Education) July 5, 2018

I am extremely proud of the University of Reading where I was a mature student & then a member of staff about the decision to offer these scholarships specifically to refugees. Globally UoR has an outstanding academic reputation. Opening their door to refugees is excellent. https://t.co/HUMilMXCHy — PETER REES (@REESWINLAB) July 4, 2018

Well done to Reading, you’re a shining beacon of compassion, do you have a page where we can make donations ? pic.twitter.com/Mtmv42UuC8 — Tahir Rafiq (@aliqaasam) July 3, 2018

This is a great idea! More universities should get onboard and offer scholarships to refugees who live local to the university. https://t.co/BIMMpMWYhR — JananYakula (@JYakula) July 3, 2018

After the overwhelming response, University of Reading has started a crowd-funding page for those willing to contribute to the scholarship fund.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd