scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

University of Florida breaks world record for most fist bumps by a mascot in 3 minutes

The college mascot managed to give 340 fist bumps within three minutes.

most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutesThe record attempt took place at the famous Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, popularly known as ‘The Swamp’.
Listen to this article
University of Florida breaks world record for most fist bumps by a mascot in 3 minutes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A role of a college mascot is to cheer up the home crowd and to strengthen a sense of community. The Albert and Alberta Gator, the official mascots of the University of Florida, took on these roles a little bit more seriously when they attempted to break a Guinness World Record that required the participation of their campus students.

On February 17, Albert Gator gave 340 fist bumps to the University of Florida students within three minutes and got the world record for “most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes”. As per the Guinness World Record guidelines, the mascot needed to give more than 220 fist bumps to qualify for the record but this limit was surpassed by 120 more fist bumps.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Super-cute kid fist-bumps everyone on flight! That’s how you make friends

The record attempt took place at the famous Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, popularly known as ‘The Swamp’. This football stadium is the home field of the Florida Gators football team. Several students came to cheer their mascot at the stadium despite the rains.

The mascots Albert Gator and Alberta Gator are representations of American alligators, which are commonly found throughout Florida. Albert Gator was specifically named after scientist Albert Einstein.

In conversation with WCJB News, Luis Lageyre, a University of Florida student who participated in the record-breaking event, said, “It’s insane. It’s by far one of the most memorable moments I’ve had at UF.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Byju’s working hard to achieve group-level profitability in a few months,...
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23
Remittances for overseas studies fall 42% in first 9 months of FY23

In March last year, David Rush from USA broke a similar record of giving ‘most fist bumps in one minute’ after he gave 152 fist bumps within a minute.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 17:51 IST
Next Story

‘Ex-servicemen experts in bombing, shooting, don’t make us do it’: Former Army jawan makes controversial remarks during BJP’s hunger protest

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close