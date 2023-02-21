University of Florida breaks world record for most fist bumps by a mascot in 3 minutes

A role of a college mascot is to cheer up the home crowd and to strengthen a sense of community. The Albert and Alberta Gator, the official mascots of the University of Florida, took on these roles a little bit more seriously when they attempted to break a Guinness World Record that required the participation of their campus students.

On February 17, Albert Gator gave 340 fist bumps to the University of Florida students within three minutes and got the world record for “most fist bumps by a mascot in three minutes”. As per the Guinness World Record guidelines, the mascot needed to give more than 220 fist bumps to qualify for the record but this limit was surpassed by 120 more fist bumps.

The record attempt took place at the famous Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, popularly known as ‘The Swamp’. This football stadium is the home field of the Florida Gators football team. Several students came to cheer their mascot at the stadium despite the rains.

The mascots Albert Gator and Alberta Gator are representations of American alligators, which are commonly found throughout Florida. Albert Gator was specifically named after scientist Albert Einstein.

In conversation with WCJB News, Luis Lageyre, a University of Florida student who participated in the record-breaking event, said, “It’s insane. It’s by far one of the most memorable moments I’ve had at UF.”

In March last year, David Rush from USA broke a similar record of giving ‘most fist bumps in one minute’ after he gave 152 fist bumps within a minute.