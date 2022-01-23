Universal Pictures sued by fans of actress Ana de Armas over her absence in ‘Yesterday’

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has been sued by two fans for “deceptive marketing” after actress Ana de Armas was featured in the trailer of Yesterday but edited out of the movie.

Two fans of the Cuban-Spanish actress have claimed $5 million as compensation on behalf of all affected viewers. US residents Conor Woulfe and Peter Rosza told the BBC that they paid $3.99 to watch Yesterday on Amazon Prime, but the actress had been removed from the final cut.

“Although defendant included the scenes with Ms de Armas in the movie trailer advertisements, for the purposes of promoting Yesterday and enticing film sales and rentals, Ms de Armas is not and was never in the publicly released version of the movie,” the complaint read as per The Daily Mail.

They claimed Universal used the actress’s “fame, radiance and brilliance” to popularise the film in which she was not there and said they were victims of deceptive marketing.

Released in 2019, Yesterday is a romantic comedy centred around a singer-songwriter played by Himesh Patel. The singer finds out after getting hit by a bus he is the only person on Earth who remembers the English rock band The Beatles.

The 33-year-old Cuba born actress was to have played the role of the singer’s lover, Roxanna. However, the scenes featuring de Armas were omitted supposedly because the audience did not find that aspect of the storyline as appealing, as per The Daily Mail.

Universal Studios has not responded to the fans’ allegation so far.