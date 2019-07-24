Toggle Menu
‘United Kingston’ trends after Ivanka Trump’s error in tweet congratulating Boris Johnsonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/united-kingston-trends-as-ivanka-trump-misspells-uk-while-congratulating-boris-johnson-5847342/

‘United Kingston’ trends after Ivanka Trump’s error in tweet congratulating Boris Johnson

What followed were a series of memes and jokes, with many talking about how US President Donald Trump recently addressed Prince Charles as 'Prince of Whales' and other spelling mistakes he had made.

ivanka trump, boris johnson, united kingdom, united kingston, ivanka boris johnson tweet, ivanka united kingston tweet, viral news, funny news, indian express
The spelling mistake led to a hilarious meme fest online.

Boris Johnson was declared the leader of the Conservative Party and will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. However, on Twitter it was ‘United Kingston’ that dominated trends thanks to a spelling error by Ivanka Trump.

While congratulating the former British Foreign Secretary, the White House advisor misspelt the country’s name. Although she deleted the tweet quickly, it was too late and screenshots of the error had already started doing rounds.

What followed were a series of memes and jokes, with many talking about how US President Donald Trump recently addressed Prince Charles as ‘Prince of Whales’ and other spelling mistakes he had made. Social media users were also quick to jump on the faux pas, posting photos of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, who was raised in Kingston.

Later, Ivanka wrote another congratulatory message on Twitter.

She also attributed her error to technology and wrote, “The perils of autocorrect!” with the flags of England and Jamaica!

Johnson defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt by a significant margin after a race spanning seven weeks, during the course of which 1,60,000 members of the British Conservative Party picked the next PM.

On May 24, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would resign from her post after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal for the third time.

May struggled to gain support from MPs to back her 10-point EU Withdrawal Bill, which offered to hold a vote for a second referendum if the Bill were to be passed. This was an attempt to garner support from the opposing Labour Party — however, the offer only enraged her party MPs.

Advertising

May will officially be relieved of her duty as Prime Minister on Wednesday by the Queen after she has participated in her last Prime Minister’s Questions interview.

Members of Parliament are to go on their summer recess on July 25, with the House returning on September 3. This would give Johnson less than two months to renegotiate another Brexit deal, which Parliament approves. If a withdrawal agreement is not agreed upon, it seems likely that he would leave the EU with no deal on October 31.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Senior citizen caught for duping caterers at stations by dropping ‘lizard’ in food
2 The best ads celebrating India’s second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2
3 Viral Video: Good Samaritans rescue driver after truck turns turtle on busy highway