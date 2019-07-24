‘United Kingston’ trends after Ivanka Trump’s error in tweet congratulating Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson was declared the leader of the Conservative Party and will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. However, on Twitter it was ‘United Kingston’ that dominated trends thanks to a spelling error by Ivanka Trump.

While congratulating the former British Foreign Secretary, the White House advisor misspelt the country’s name. Although she deleted the tweet quickly, it was too late and screenshots of the error had already started doing rounds.

Saving before it gets deleted: “United Kingston” pic.twitter.com/GrKJ6yGgbJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2019

What followed were a series of memes and jokes, with many talking about how US President Donald Trump recently addressed Prince Charles as ‘Prince of Whales’ and other spelling mistakes he had made. Social media users were also quick to jump on the faux pas, posting photos of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley, who was raised in Kingston.

Ivanka sends her congratulations to the Prime Minister of the United “Kingston” shortly after Trump praised the Prince of “Whales.” These people are so utterly incompetent and embarrassing even on the smallest stuff. pic.twitter.com/Q5c6v00YYv — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 23, 2019

to be fair to ivanka, kingston’s population is much nearer in size to the number of people who voted for boris than the UK’s so it’s an easy mistake to make pic.twitter.com/YRTGanqZG6 — saz (@sarahlostctrl) July 23, 2019

Ivanka Trump congratulated Boris “the British Trump” Johnson for his election as “the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston.” The entire island of Jamaica and daddy’s nemesis, the “Prince of Whales” are not pleased. #UnitedKingston pic.twitter.com/IOmiBkAlR0 — Bryan Dawson (@BryanDawsonUSA) July 23, 2019

Though Boris might have been elected as the next PM, we can confirm that Kingston is still represented by @EdwardJDavey. Sorry Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/SkCKzbP8Yp — Kingston Lib Dems 🔶 (@KingstonLibDems) July 23, 2019

When Ivanka tweeted United Kingston, I knew the apple didn’t fall far from the treefefe. — Regi Brittain (@RegiBrittain) July 23, 2019

Which Kingston Ivanka? Jamaica or upon Thames? pic.twitter.com/s1RvSBBSfv — Ade Onibada (@SincerelyAde) July 23, 2019

Great news. Ivanka says Boris is PM of United Kingston. The rest of us can relax. pic.twitter.com/sITasEtjul — Kevin Ellis (@ParchKevin) July 23, 2019

Ivanka Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of “United Kingston.” Jamaican the UK great again. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 23, 2019

Anyone know where I can get this #UnitedKingston tee? Need to rep my country pic.twitter.com/oh7vRkHAzl — YT: sheedabp (@sheedabp) July 23, 2019

The covfefe doesn’t fall far from the hamberder #UnitedKingston pic.twitter.com/Xwmqm1U5ro — We Rate Politicians (@Roscommon_Cat) July 23, 2019

Sorry Bob Marley, but now Boris will be next PM of United Kingston. He will be ruling two countries at once. Thanks to Ivanka Trump.

#NotMyPM pic.twitter.com/O2RZTXIxCt — Andre Lindemann (@AndreLindemann8) July 23, 2019

Bob Marley wanted to unite Kingston, but I don’t think he had Boris in mind https://t.co/2s82ewI91P — Tom Quinn® (@TomTheProducer1) July 23, 2019

Later, Ivanka wrote another congratulatory message on Twitter.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019

She also attributed her error to technology and wrote, “The perils of autocorrect!” with the flags of England and Jamaica!

The perils of autocorrect!😊🇬🇧🇯🇲 https://t.co/QJvyJsVMT1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019

Johnson defeated his rival Jeremy Hunt by a significant margin after a race spanning seven weeks, during the course of which 1,60,000 members of the British Conservative Party picked the next PM.

On May 24, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would resign from her post after Parliament rejected her Brexit deal for the third time.

May struggled to gain support from MPs to back her 10-point EU Withdrawal Bill, which offered to hold a vote for a second referendum if the Bill were to be passed. This was an attempt to garner support from the opposing Labour Party — however, the offer only enraged her party MPs.

May will officially be relieved of her duty as Prime Minister on Wednesday by the Queen after she has participated in her last Prime Minister’s Questions interview.

Members of Parliament are to go on their summer recess on July 25, with the House returning on September 3. This would give Johnson less than two months to renegotiate another Brexit deal, which Parliament approves. If a withdrawal agreement is not agreed upon, it seems likely that he would leave the EU with no deal on October 31.